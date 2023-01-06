GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the Western Slope, conditions have remained dry, and many locations sat under a range of sky conditions, from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose sat in the lower 40s to upper 30s. We will continue to see cloud cover increase throughout the Western Slope tonight, so locations that stay under partly cloudy skies will transition over to overcast. Temperatures tonight will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and mid-teens for people living in Montrose.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO