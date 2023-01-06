ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
The Oregonian

Trump sued for wrongful death in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is suing former President Donald Trump for wrongful death after the officer died in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol. Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Biden’s...
