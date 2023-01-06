Read full article on original website
txktoday.com
Two Dead in State Line Ave. Crash
Two people are dead after an early morning single vehicle crash on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Ark. The car was northbound when it left the roadway flipped and caught fire. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead.
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
KTBS
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
Texarkana food bank impacted by inflation
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Higher food prices are making it tough for the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana as food insecurity continues to increase. “Our costs have nearly doubled what we’ve had to spend on purchased food, and that’s because of the cost of food, as well as the decrease of USDA foods that […]
magnoliareporter.com
Dierks man dies in Howard County wreck
One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
txktoday.com
Murder Defendant Found Competent, Gets New Lawyer, Will Be Restrained At Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–During two days of pretrial hearings in the case of a Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in 2021, the state argued for high security, the disruptive defendant was given a new lawyer and the judge determined the defendant is competent to face a jury.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
easttexasradio.com
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
KTBS
Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
KSLA
State rep. for Texarkana previews this year’s legislative session under new governor
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas lawmakers will convene the second week of January at the state capitol in Little Rock, and leaders say this should be a busy legislative session with a new governor. “I think we should always look to how we can better the lives of Arkansans and...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
KTBS
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
magnoliareporter.com
Big Squirrel Challenge coming to Magnolia January 13-14
Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide January 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, said the event is a great...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating These Woman With Warrants
Texarkana Police are looking for two women in separate cases of allegedly stealing money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy worked as an office manager at a local business. She allegedly wrote checks to herself from the company's business accounts. Unfortunately when the company realized what was going on Kendra had stolen over $15,000 from them.
KTBS
January is human trafficking awareness month
TEXARKANA, Texas - January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Each year, agencies across the country use this month to increase awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime from continuing in their communities. Human trafficking is a billion dollar...
magnoliareporter.com
Homecoming week at Columbia Christian School
Columbia Christian School has planned events and named the court for its 2023 Homecoming. Basketball players -- Kash Smith, Landon Burley, Judd Walker, Josh Campbell, Conner Burley, Jackson Newton, Ethan Smith and Nolan Walker. Special helpers -- Basketball Bearer, Cruz Smith. Crown Bearer, Avery Black. Homecoming week is January 9-13.
KTBS
Drunk driver causes crash and power outage
SHREVEPORT, La. - The intersection of Ellerbe Road and state Highway 175 has reopened following a major crash that caused a power outage. Caddo Parish patrol deputies were dispatched to the area just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a GMC truck traveling east on Ellerbe Road failed to yield to an 18-wheeler on Highway 175. The vehicles collided in the intersection then crashed into a SWEPCO pole, causing downed power lines and a power outage.
