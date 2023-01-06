ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

txktoday.com

Two Dead in State Line Ave. Crash

Two people are dead after an early morning single vehicle crash on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Ark. The car was northbound when it left the roadway flipped and caught fire. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
TEXARKANA, TX
swarkansasnews.com

Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana food bank impacted by inflation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Higher food prices are making it tough for the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana as food insecurity continues to increase. “Our costs have nearly doubled what we’ve had to spend on purchased food, and that’s because of the cost of food, as well as the decrease of USDA foods that […]
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Dierks man dies in Howard County wreck

One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KTBS

Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Big Squirrel Challenge coming to Magnolia January 13-14

Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide January 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, said the event is a great...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

January is human trafficking awareness month

TEXARKANA, Texas - January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Each year, agencies across the country use this month to increase awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime from continuing in their communities. Human trafficking is a billion dollar...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Homecoming week at Columbia Christian School

Columbia Christian School has planned events and named the court for its 2023 Homecoming. Basketball players -- Kash Smith, Landon Burley, Judd Walker, Josh Campbell, Conner Burley, Jackson Newton, Ethan Smith and Nolan Walker. Special helpers -- Basketball Bearer, Cruz Smith. Crown Bearer, Avery Black. Homecoming week is January 9-13.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Drunk driver causes crash and power outage

SHREVEPORT, La. - The intersection of Ellerbe Road and state Highway 175 has reopened following a major crash that caused a power outage. Caddo Parish patrol deputies were dispatched to the area just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a GMC truck traveling east on Ellerbe Road failed to yield to an 18-wheeler on Highway 175. The vehicles collided in the intersection then crashed into a SWEPCO pole, causing downed power lines and a power outage.
CADDO PARISH, LA

