WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls scored 13 points as American beat Boston University 76-74 on Sunday. Smalls was 4-of-6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (12-3, 4-0 Patriot League). Johnny O'Neil added 11 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Matt Rogers recorded 11 points and went 5 of 5 from the field.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO