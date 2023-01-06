ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Lawrence scores 19 as UMBC takes down Bryant 81-73

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Colton Lawrence scored 19 points as UMBC beat Bryant 81-73 on Sunday. Lawrence added five rebounds for the Retrievers (11-6, 2-1 America East). Jacob Boonyasith scored 15 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Tra'Von Fagan recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.
CATONSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Holy Cross knocks off Loyola (MD) 63-55

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Will Batchelder had 21 points in Holy Cross' 63-55 victory against Loyola (MD) on Sunday. Batchelder was 8 of 12 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Crusaders (6-11, 3-1 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates added 15 points while finishing 7 of 15 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Joe Octave was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
WORCESTER, MA
WVNews

Smalls' 13 lead American over Boston University 76-74

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls scored 13 points as American beat Boston University 76-74 on Sunday. Smalls was 4-of-6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (12-3, 4-0 Patriot League). Johnny O'Neil added 11 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Matt Rogers recorded 11 points and went 5 of 5 from the field.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy