ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

No. 10 NC State beats Virginia, snaps 2-game home skid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State wanted to make sure home-court advantage means something after a recent rough stretch. Jada Boyd scored 13 points and the No. 10 Wolfpack snapped a two-game home losing streak by beating Virginia 87-62 on Sunday.
RALEIGH, NC
WVNews

Virginia's Armstrong commits to play QB at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong announced his decision in a social media post Saturday. The move allows him to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who directed the Cavaliers' offense during the most productive years of Armstrong's career with the Cavaliers and recently signed on to lead the Wolfpack's attack.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy