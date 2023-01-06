Read full article on original website
kusi.com
San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
San Diego Channel
Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
El Camino Real widening delayed to next year
Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.
kusi.com
Gas prices up in San Diego due to winter weather across U.S.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans watched gas prices slowly climb back up in the first days of January, 2023, after a steady decrease in the last months of 2022. This increase was in part due to the winter storm that swept across the U.S. over Christmas. This halted some supply chains.
More Rain, Strong Winds Headed to San Diego County This Week
Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “High clouds will thicken Monday, as...
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SANDAG: Are you a Veteran? You May Be Able to Use California Toll Roads for Free
From SANDAG Newsletter – January 2023: A new California law—Assembly Bill 2949—went into effect in the new year. It grants qualifying veterans of the U.S. armed forces free tolls on all California toll roads, bridges, highways, vehicle crossings, and other toll facilities. To be eligible for the...
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
Group of Leaders Demand SANDAG Scrap Weighted Vote to Get Representation
A group of leaders representing some of the county’s cities Thursday demanded the San Diego Association of Governments reconsider the weighted system the body uses to vote at its meeting next Friday. The group make up 10 of the 19-member SANDAG board, representing a majority of the votes but...
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
SDG&E Bills to Rise Dramatically in January After Natural Gas Prices Double
San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According to SDG&E, the cost per...
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
kusi.com
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
DeMaio Criticizes San Diego City Council for the City’s $350 Million Budget Deficit
San Diego has a looming $350 million budget deficit over the next five years. As a result, city officials are exploring options to decrease the deficit and bring in more revenue, including increasing the cost of parking meters and charging non-residents for parking at beaches and other popular tourist attractions like Balboa Park.
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
SDG&E Outage in North County Leaves More than 5,000 without Power
A power outage knocked out electrical service to more than 5,000 homes and businesses in Encinitas Friday. The blackout, which also affected Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Olivenhain, began about 5:15 p.m., leaving 5,442 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the dark, the utility reported. As of 7:30 p.m., 1,232 residents remained...
kusi.com
Borrego Springs residents speak out against SVP placements
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another Sexually Violent Predator might be placed into Borrego Springs pending a proceeding on Jan. 9 by San Diego County Judge Gill. Two residents, Sarah and Lee Rogers of Borrego Springs, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to detail how their community would be harmed by this placement.
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
kusi.com
Dr. Wilma Wooten warns of post-Christmas & New Year COVID surge
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The number of new COVID-19 cases remained fairly steady in the past week, but San Diego County officials warned Friday an influx from holiday gatherings was likely in coming days. “It’s never been more important to get tested if you feel COVID-19 symptoms and to...
