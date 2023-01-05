Read full article on original website
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council reviews utility water increase proposal
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The first reading of an ordinance to increase water and sewage rates was read and approved during Monday evening’s Bridgeport City Council meeting. If the ordinance spurred by the Clarksburg Water Board rate increase passes on second reading, the higher bills will take...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to consider GSA and ARPA payments
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will consider a more than $570,000 payment for general services annex construction and payout of an additional $367,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. They will also consider organizational matters for 2023, including electing a president, making appointments...
Binegar enters plea to murder in Barbour County Circuit Court
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WV News) — Stoane M. Binegar appeared for a plea hearing before Judge Shawn Nines in Barbour County Circuit Court on January 9th. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie represented the State of West Virginia, and Attorney Michael Safcsak represented Mr. Binegar. Mr. Binegar was previously indicted for Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for killing Mr. David Heater and stealing money from him.
Ann Marie Mascak Davis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak.
West Virginia Wesleyan will honor life, work of Martin Luther King Jr. with 3 events on Buckhannon campus
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Office of Religious and Spiritual Life are hosting three events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The MLK Worship Service will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, in Wesley Chapel. Dr. Dedriell...
Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
Upshur County grand jury returns more than 30 indictments
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Upshur County returned more than 30 indictments Monday, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
BrassFest at West Virginia Wesleyan to feature West Virginia Brass Quintet
BUCKHANNON, West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College's first BrassFest, set for Sunday, Jan. 15, will feature the West Virginia Brass Quintet. There will be two concerts throughout the day; an opening concert featuring the WV Brass Quintet at 1 p.m. and a finale concert at 7 p.m. featuring guest artists, members of the Wesleyan community, and a festival Brass Ensemble.
Rev. Jonathan Acord
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusi…
West Virginia highway crews working to fix cause of sinkhole
STAR CITY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are replacing a section of drainpipe that they believe is the cause of a large sinkhole near Monongahela Boulevard in Star City. Highway crews have been using dye to try to locate the problem over the past week....
COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming
As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
Donna Harvey
KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
Shinnston, West Virginia, man pleads guilty to first-degree murder & robbery in Barbour homicide
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — A 20-year-old Shinnston man could be looking at life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced at a later date for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Stoane Mason Binegar pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Shawn D. Nines to the two felonies, according to...
West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
Jackson County student graduates from Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, WV – Katlyne Rollyson of Sandyville graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the Winter 2022 graduating class. Rollyson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology. She was also a member of the Glenville State University Honors Program.
West Virginia women return home to face TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
Riley, Spatafore claim Athlete of Week prizes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several clutch performances made for a very competitive race for the Exponent Telegram/Truist Harrison County Athletes of the Week prizes. Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime to help the Cougars rally from 13 points down in the final quarter to upend the Tigers, 60-58.
sg 1 d_s up bp reep.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point hal…
Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
Roane County's 3-point barrage sinks South Harrison
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – To say it was a shooters’ night for Roane County at the Hawks Nest is putting it mildly. The Raiders scored their first 24 points on eight made 3s in a span of 5:51, quickly building a double-digit lead en route to defeating the South Harrison Hawks, 83-46 on Monday night.
