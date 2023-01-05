ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Binegar enters plea to murder in Barbour County Circuit Court

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WV News) — Stoane M. Binegar appeared for a plea hearing before Judge Shawn Nines in Barbour County Circuit Court on January 9th. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie represented the State of West Virginia, and Attorney Michael Safcsak represented Mr. Binegar. Mr. Binegar was previously indicted for Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for killing Mr. David Heater and stealing money from him.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ann Marie Mascak Davis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Upshur County grand jury returns more than 30 indictments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Upshur County returned more than 30 indictments Monday, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BrassFest at West Virginia Wesleyan to feature West Virginia Brass Quintet

BUCKHANNON, West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College's first BrassFest, set for Sunday, Jan. 15, will feature the West Virginia Brass Quintet. There will be two concerts throughout the day; an opening concert featuring the WV Brass Quintet at 1 p.m. and a finale concert at 7 p.m. featuring guest artists, members of the Wesleyan community, and a festival Brass Ensemble.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Rev. Jonathan Acord

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusi…
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia highway crews working to fix cause of sinkhole

STAR CITY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are replacing a section of drainpipe that they believe is the cause of a large sinkhole near Monongahela Boulevard in Star City. Highway crews have been using dye to try to locate the problem over the past week....
STAR CITY, WV
WVNews

COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming

As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Donna Harvey

KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
KITZMILLER, MD
WVNews

West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Jackson County student graduates from Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, WV – Katlyne Rollyson of Sandyville graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the Winter 2022 graduating class. Rollyson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology. She was also a member of the Glenville State University Honors Program.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

West Virginia women return home to face TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

Riley, Spatafore claim Athlete of Week prizes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several clutch performances made for a very competitive race for the Exponent Telegram/Truist Harrison County Athletes of the Week prizes. Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime to help the Cougars rally from 13 points down in the final quarter to upend the Tigers, 60-58.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Roane County's 3-point barrage sinks South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – To say it was a shooters’ night for Roane County at the Hawks Nest is putting it mildly. The Raiders scored their first 24 points on eight made 3s in a span of 5:51, quickly building a double-digit lead en route to defeating the South Harrison Hawks, 83-46 on Monday night.
ROANE COUNTY, WV

