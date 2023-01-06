ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Cross knocks off Loyola (MD) 63-55

WORCESTER, Mass. — Led by Will Batchelder's 21 points, the Holy Cross Crusaders defeated the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds 63-55 on Sunday. The Crusaders are now 6-11 on the season, while the Greyhounds moved to 5-12.
