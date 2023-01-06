RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 13 points and No. 10 North Carolina State snapped a two-game home losing streak by beating Virginia 87-62. Camille Hobby and Mimi Collins both had 12 points, and Diamond Johnson and River Baldwin added 10 points apiece. Jakia Brown-Turner and Madison Hayes each finished with nine points as the Wolfpack shot 57.4% from the field. Camryn Taylor scored 16 points, Taylor Valladay had 13 and Sam Brunelle 12 for Virginia (13-3, 2-3), which dropped a game to a top-10 team for the second time in four days after losing Thursday at No. 9 Virginia Tech.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO