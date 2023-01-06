Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Mississippi agency denies NAACP's water discrimination claim
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in allocating federal funds. The regulator says he believes an ongoing civil rights investigation into the matter is politically motivated. Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director wrote to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the NAACP has “failed to allege a single fact to support” its argument. The EPA announced in October that it was investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements to the city's water system.
wcn247.com
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to 'bring, retain great people'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The pay raise plan that gives Illinois lawmakers an 18% annual salary hike started in the governor's office. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he didn't suggest increases for lawmakers. He sought raises for cabinet members to entice talented people to leave the private sector. It resulted in legislation to increase pay for 21 agency directors. The Senate will consider that legislation Sunday night. Pritzker's request expanded to include raises in the 10% range for six constitutional officers and a $13,000-a-year raise. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, who is retiring, said the hike for legislators is in a large mid-year spending bill to ensure the General Assembly isn't “only made up of the wealthy.”
wcn247.com
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Laura Kelly is preparing to be sworn in for a second term as Kansas governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly and other statewide elected officials are scheduled to take their oaths of office in a ceremony at noon Monday that includes her inaugural address. She’s often used her major public speeches to promote bipartisanship. The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
wcn247.com
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico. The scientists will attempt to learn more about the endangered species. One scientist says the whale is 30 feet long and weighs between 12-15,000 pounds. Lab tests are pending to determine cause of death. The species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act after the fin whale population declined due to hunting.
wcn247.com
Cambridge's big second half helps ASU beat Washington 73-65
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, Jamiya Neal added 14 points and 12 rebounds — both career highs — and Arizona State beat Washington 73-65, handing the Huskies theirs fifth consecutive loss. Cambridge checked into the game and moments later took a steal the other way for a dunk, assisted on a 3 by Frankie Collins and then threw down an alley-oop from Collins to make it 61-46 with 5 minutes left. The Huskies scored 12 consecutive points in the final 77 seconds. DJ Horne hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Arizona State and Collins scored 10. Keion Brooks Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Noah Williams also scored 15 for Washington (9-8, 1-5).
wcn247.com
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled off a stunner to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions after trailing by seven shots. Equally shocking was the collapse by Collin Morikawa that made it all possible. Rahm ran off three birdies and an eagle in a four-hole stretch and shot 63. Morikawa went 67 holes without a bogey to start the tournament at Kapalua. He then made three in a row. Morikawa tied a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead. He led by six going into the final round. Rahm has won three of his last six starts worldwide.
Comments / 0