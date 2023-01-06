Read full article on original website
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes
Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
2 more alarms just went off for crypto, signaling a dire year ahead
The rock-bottom mood of the crypto space was apparent on Thursday after shares of Silvergate Capital crashed 48%, while Coinbase fell as much as 13%.
forkast.news
Where is the stablecoin market heading in 2023?
It’s safe to say that the cryptocurrency market had a rather bad year. Besides the fact that prices have been falling since November 2021, the industry faced a series of black swan events, such as Terra’s collapse last May, followed by the bankruptcy of multiple major digital asset lenders, and now, the FTX scandal.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend rise; Cardano leads gains in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin, Ethereum extended gains in afternoon trade in Asia on Monday along with the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cardano rose the most in the last 24 hours, followed by Polygon, BNB and Dogecoin. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 1.53% to US$17,210 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong on...
'Dr. Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says we'll have inflation for a long, long time. He blame wars, the robot revolution, and 3 other disasters that will plague the global economy.
The global economy will be dealing with inflation for a long time, economist Nouriel Roubini warned in an op-ed. Roubini pointed to five problems in the global economy that would stoke high prices and government spending. Those factors could create a recession that packs in high inflation, high unemployment, and...
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
China looks to weaken US dollar with petroyuan as oil producers rally to Beijing, and Russia has 'become an Asian nation,' analyst says
Russia's war on Ukraine triggered a larger embrace of the yuan for oil sales which could shift the crude market. Kpler lead crude analyst Viktor Katona told Insider that Russia has essentially "become an Asian nation." The birth of a so-called petroyuan could spread across Asia for crude transactions, he...
Fed faces 'difficult' call to avoid overdoing rates shock, Romer says
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's effort to shock the economy back to lower inflation is in its early days, making it tough for the U.S. central bank to avoid overdoing it with higher-than-needed interest rates, a top economic adviser in the Obama White House said after a fresh review of Fed policy since World War Two.
forkast.news
Will crypto’s decentralized application layer boost mass adoption in 2023?
Welcome to Forkast Forecasts 2023. In this series, leaders, innovators and visionaries in blockchains share their industry predictions for the year ahead. Aidan Hyman is the cofounder and chief executive officer of ChainSafe Systems, an research and development firm specializing in blockchain and Web 3.0 infrastructure. Hyman is an advocate...
Action News Jax
Wall Street rally continues, energy prices rise
Wall Street appears ready to add to a rally last week ignited by data U.S. hinting at slowing U.S. wage gains, one of the goals of the Federal Reserve in its efforts to cool decades-high inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News
This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...
Can crypto markets really get any worse? Industry experts say yes – and break down 3 worst-case scenarios for 2023
Last year was brutal for crypto markets, with the fallout of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital. "Centralized lending and earn products are going the way of the dodo," one exec said. Experts shared their 2023 outlooks and explained how things may get worse before they get better. Cryptocurrency markets...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday.
Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
Brazilians have been living in a kind of U.S. political multiverse.
CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.
UK battery startup Britishvolt in talks to sell majority stake
The battery startup Britishvolt is in talks to sell the majority of its shares to a consortium of investors, in a deal that could allow it to continue pursuing its goal of building a UK “gigafactory”. Britishvolt said it was hoping to secure long-term funding in the talks,...
forkast.news
Ripple Decision Soon?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – January 6, 2022 – presented by Angie Lau. More than two years have passed since the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued the operator of RippleNet Payments and currency exchange network – and Ripple executives are finally expecting a ruling from the SEC in the first half of 2023.
forkast.news
U.S. subpoenas hedge funds in Binance probe: report
Federal prosecutors have reportedly issued subpoenas to several U.S. hedge funds that have dealt with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Global Inc., as part of a years-long probe into possible money-laundering rules violations, the Washington Post reported. Fast facts. According to the Washington Post’s two unnamed sources familiar...
