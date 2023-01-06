ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
forkast.news

Where is the stablecoin market heading in 2023?

It’s safe to say that the cryptocurrency market had a rather bad year. Besides the fact that prices have been falling since November 2021, the industry faced a series of black swan events, such as Terra’s collapse last May, followed by the bankruptcy of multiple major digital asset lenders, and now, the FTX scandal.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend rise; Cardano leads gains in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin, Ethereum extended gains in afternoon trade in Asia on Monday along with the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cardano rose the most in the last 24 hours, followed by Polygon, BNB and Dogecoin. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 1.53% to US$17,210 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong on...
Markets Insider

'Dr. Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says we'll have inflation for a long, long time. He blame wars, the robot revolution, and 3 other disasters that will plague the global economy.

The global economy will be dealing with inflation for a long time, economist Nouriel Roubini warned in an op-ed. Roubini pointed to five problems in the global economy that would stoke high prices and government spending. Those factors could create a recession that packs in high inflation, high unemployment, and...
forkast.news

Will crypto’s decentralized application layer boost mass adoption in 2023?

Welcome to Forkast Forecasts 2023. In this series, leaders, innovators and visionaries in blockchains share their industry predictions for the year ahead. Aidan Hyman is the cofounder and chief executive officer of ChainSafe Systems, an research and development firm specializing in blockchain and Web 3.0 infrastructure. Hyman is an advocate...
Action News Jax

Wall Street rally continues, energy prices rise

Wall Street appears ready to add to a rally last week ignited by data U.S. hinting at slowing U.S. wage gains, one of the goals of the Federal Reserve in its efforts to cool decades-high inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
TheStreet

Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News

This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...
Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Reuters

Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday.
Action News Jax

CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

UK battery startup Britishvolt in talks to sell majority stake

The battery startup Britishvolt is in talks to sell the majority of its shares to a consortium of investors, in a deal that could allow it to continue pursuing its goal of building a UK “gigafactory”. Britishvolt said it was hoping to secure long-term funding in the talks,...
forkast.news

Ripple Decision Soon?

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – January 6, 2022 – presented by Angie Lau. More than two years have passed since the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued the operator of RippleNet Payments and currency exchange network – and Ripple executives are finally expecting a ruling from the SEC in the first half of 2023.
forkast.news

U.S. subpoenas hedge funds in Binance probe: report

Federal prosecutors have reportedly issued subpoenas to several U.S. hedge funds that have dealt with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Global Inc., as part of a years-long probe into possible money-laundering rules violations, the Washington Post reported. Fast facts. According to the Washington Post’s two unnamed sources familiar...
WASHINGTON STATE

