Injury Report: Paul George Receives Last Minute Update vs. Denver Nuggets

The LA Clippers announced that Paul George is playing vs. the Nuggets

The LA Clippers are back on the road to face the Denver Nuggets, and they will have their two star players available. The team announced shortly before game time that George would be available, and his status was the only one still uncertain, as Leonard was upgraded to available on Wednesday evening.

George had been questionable with hamstring discomfort, so it is a great sign that he is feeling good enough to play. There was some concern that George would have to miss time, since this was the same hamstring that kept him sidelined earlier in the season. As for Leonard, it was an illness that forced him to miss the Miami game, so it is also a great sign that it was nothing serious for him.

The Clippers are currently on a three-game losing streak, and need to find their way back into the win column. Finding a way to grab a road victory vs. the top-seeded Denver Nuggets would go a long way towards reestablishing some positive momentum. It won't be easy, especially with Nikola Jokic once again playing at an MVP level, but the Clippers will at least have Leonard and George available.

It has been an up and down season for the Clippers, mostly due to injuries, but they have a great opportunity in this one to see how they line up with a very good Nuggets team.

The Clippers and Nuggets will begin at 7:00 PM PST on TNT.

