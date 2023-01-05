ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University faculty as global affairs professor

 4 days ago
NEW YORK — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join the faculty at Columbia University in New York as a professor of international affairs, the school announced Thursday.

Clinton, 75, who graduated from Yale Law School, will join Columbia as a professor of practice at the university’s School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, according to a news release.

The news was in a message to the community from Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger.

In addition to her role as Secretary of State, Clinton was a U.S. senator from New York and was first lady during the two terms of President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001. Clinton also ran two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016, according to The Associated Press.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger wrote.

“I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” Hillary Clinton said in a statement. “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts.”

