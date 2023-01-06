Read full article on original website
Related
somerspoint.com
New Leaders at Stockton University’s Public Policy Center Advisory Board
New officers have taken leadership roles on the advisory board of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. New Jersey labor leader and consultant Richard Tolson of Ocean City was elected chairman of the Hughes Center Steering Committee. Kim Schalek Downe of Millville, CEO and president of Salmon Ventures Limited, was elected vice chair.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves.
seaislenews.com
Dune Erosion Grows Worse in Some Parts of Sea Isle
Frank and Martha Savino, vacationers from Pennsylvania, looked warily at the oceanfront home at the very end of 90th Street and wondered whether it would be safe from winter storms. The two-story gray house is perched high above the beach, but the dunes that are supposed to protect it from...
Atlantic City, NJ Councilman’s Residency Is Being Called Into Question
The residency of Atlantic City Councilman Muhammad 'Anium' Zia was called into question in open public session last evening (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) at the annual reorganization meeting of the Atlantic City Council. Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin appeared during the public comment section of last night’s...
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey
Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
70and73.com
No more new Super Wawas or gas stations in Cherry Hill? Zoning changes make it tough to build.
A Super Wawa or similar project that combines gasoline stations with food preparation stores probably will never be built in Cherry Hill again, according to a new ordinance that late last year amended the Township's zoning code. Even building a new gasoline station could be a stretch in the Township...
followsouthjersey.com
Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day
CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.
Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
progressivegrocer.com
Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen
ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
Wildwood Fishing and Boating Expo reels in crowds at the Jersey shore
Gerard Vessels, a fisherman and firefighter, started this weekend-long event to share his passion for the sea with Wildwood and beyond!
Work to begin soon to replace collapsed retaining wall along I-295 in Camden County, New Jersey
The wall built as part of the Direct Connect project failed in March of 2021.
Surprising! 26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don’t Think of as Old
You might be surprised to learn that some of the things that you drive past every day here in South Jersey are decades or even over a century old and you probably don't even realize it. I started this time-traveling experiment the other day when I drove past the old...
Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes
Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
somerspoint.com
Shore Medical Center Receives Donation From Leif Aleutian Foundation
Shore Medical Center is extending its thanks to the Leif Aleutian Foundation for a donation of $5,607 to help care for babies in the hospital’s Special Care Nursery. Their support will go a long way in assisting the Special Care Nursery team, which uses high-tech monitoring devices and other interventions to help babies born as early as 32 weeks become healthy enough to go home, Shore said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach
A third Humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists. Atlantic City officials say the 30-foot adult Humpback whale was discovered on the beach near South Mississippi Avenue Saturday, only a few blocks from where another whale washed ashore on Christmas weekend.
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey
While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
seaislenews.com
Historic Painting Returns to Old Sea Isle Church
A 19th century painting that depicts the crucifixion of Christ has been restored and returned to the historic St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City after a nearly 60-year absence. Parishioners who belong to a preservation group that has been renovating the 139-year-old church hung the large painting on...
Comments / 0