Sonoma County, CA

sonomacountygazette.com

Time to prune roses in Sonoma County

Welcome to our gardening adventure, let’s grow it together!. “A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty.” – Matshona Dhliwayo. This is the month to start pruning and shaping your roses. You want to create air flow and shape to your rose bushes, which help their health and beauty. With up to 230 species of roses to choose from, they are a fun plant to care for and the rewards are so great in beauty, health and scent.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

5 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials

UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Five Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said five “very small” school […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet

According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Lake Mendocino Rising: Winter Storms Ease Drought Concerns But Renew Fears of Flood

On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise

As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

More Storms are Coming to Sonoma County; May Cause Flooding

Sonoma County won’t get much time to dry out. Two more storms systems are on the way with the first forecast to arrive tonight. It’s expected to bring up to three-and-a-quarter-inches of rain through Sunday. The higher elevation communities could get up to six-and-a-half-inches of rain. Another storm will piggyback on the first and could bring up to four-inches of rain through Tuesday morning, and up to eight inches in the mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding is possible from both storms.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very

To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Flooding expected to worsen along swollen Russian River in Guerneville

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - The already swollen Russian River could flood over very soon. The projections from the California Nevada River Forecast Center are that the Sonoma County river could reach its flood stage – 32 feet – by Thursday evening and 40 feet by Sunday, causing even more serious flooding.
GUERNEVILLE, CA

