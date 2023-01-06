Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Time to prune roses in Sonoma County
Welcome to our gardening adventure, let’s grow it together!. “A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty.” – Matshona Dhliwayo. This is the month to start pruning and shaping your roses. You want to create air flow and shape to your rose bushes, which help their health and beauty. With up to 230 species of roses to choose from, they are a fun plant to care for and the rewards are so great in beauty, health and scent.
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
5 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials
UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Five Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said five “very small” school […]
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
sonomacountygazette.com
Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet
According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
mendofever.com
Lake Mendocino Rising: Winter Storms Ease Drought Concerns But Renew Fears of Flood
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Russian River forecast to hit 39 feet during next series of storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County, Dry Creek tribe poised to extend agreement banning casinos near Petaluma for another decade
A longstanding agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is poised to be extended another decade, preventing the tribe from building a casino near Petaluma’s southern border until at least 2035. “We have come a long way in our intergovernmental relationships and this...
SFist
Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
North Bay fire chief's prediction for flooding along Russian River: 'Disaster proportions'
New aerial video from Saturday shows a waterlogged Russian River Valley, shot from "Sonoma One," the County Fire District's new chopper.
ksro.com
More Storms are Coming to Sonoma County; May Cause Flooding
Sonoma County won’t get much time to dry out. Two more storms systems are on the way with the first forecast to arrive tonight. It’s expected to bring up to three-and-a-quarter-inches of rain through Sunday. The higher elevation communities could get up to six-and-a-half-inches of rain. Another storm will piggyback on the first and could bring up to four-inches of rain through Tuesday morning, and up to eight inches in the mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding is possible from both storms.
How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very
To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
Russian River Valley braces to evacuate as nearly 40 feet of water is projected to flood the area
Communities along the Russian River Valley are gearing up to evacuate as another stormy weekend lies ahead.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
KTVU FOX 2
Flooding expected to worsen along swollen Russian River in Guerneville
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - The already swollen Russian River could flood over very soon. The projections from the California Nevada River Forecast Center are that the Sonoma County river could reach its flood stage – 32 feet – by Thursday evening and 40 feet by Sunday, causing even more serious flooding.
