Sonoma County won’t get much time to dry out. Two more storms systems are on the way with the first forecast to arrive tonight. It’s expected to bring up to three-and-a-quarter-inches of rain through Sunday. The higher elevation communities could get up to six-and-a-half-inches of rain. Another storm will piggyback on the first and could bring up to four-inches of rain through Tuesday morning, and up to eight inches in the mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding is possible from both storms.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO