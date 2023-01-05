ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

By RIO MAYAT and DAVID KOENIG
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnIYk_0k57obWO00

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February, CEO Ed Bastian announced Thursday at the CES technology trade show.

Bastian said by the end of the year, the airline will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile. It plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.

“It’s always struck me that when we fly, we fly to connect,” Bastian told The Associated Press in an interview. “But when we’re in the sky, we disconnect.”

Many airlines are upgrading internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices, but they usually have to pay for it. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to passengers, but Delta’s announcement puts it ahead of its largest rivals: American, United and Southwest.

“People want to be connected, and the fact that airlines can’t connect in the sky is something that I felt we had to figure out,” Bastian said, noting that the rollout of the $1 billion project was accelerated by the pandemic-triggered shutdowns in 2020, when most of the airline’s planes were grounded.

Customers will need an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join, to use the Wi-Fi service. There is no limit on the number of devices passengers can connect to the inflight Wi-Fi. More than 500 planes will have the free service as of Feb. 1.

Delta’s announcement at CES comes on the heels of Southwest Airlines canceling 15,000 flights around Christmas and leaving holiday travelers stranded around the U.S.

The disruptions started with a winter storm and snowballed when Southwest’s ancient crew-scheduling technology failed.

Bastian declined to comment on his rival’s issues but said Delta for “many years” has invested in its scheduling technology.

“And we are continuing to improve the ability for crews to connect efficiently with the airplane,” he said.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

World shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mostly higher Monday following last week's rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.3%...
WGAU

Biden's opening move in Mexico lands well with López Obrador

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden opened his visit to the North American leaders summit with a diplomatic gesture that landed well with his host, Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, before the two leaders were to begin Monday on weighty matters including immigration, trade and climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Virgin Orbit reports 'anomaly' in satellite launch from UK

LONDON — (AP) — A mission to launch the first satellites into orbit from Western Europe suffered an “anomaly” Tuesday, Virgin Orbit said. The U.S.-based company attempted its first international launch on Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England to the Atlantic Ocean where the rocket was released. The rocket was supposed to take nine small satellites for mixed civil and defense use into orbit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

China suspends visas for South Koreans in virus retaliation

BEIJING — (AP) — China suspended visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travelers. A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South...
WGAU

Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING — (AP) — Stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices declined. Traders worry repeated rate...
WGAU

Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver

DENVER — (AP) — Javier Guillen just wanted to get to the United States as he endured a three-month trek from Venezuela, hiking through Central American jungles and spending four days clinging to the roof of a Mexican train known as “the beast” to avoid police and kidnappers.
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy