Man found with stolen car shot, killed by officers inside Athens shed, GBI says
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that left one man dead inside a shed in Athens. GBI agents say Athens-Clarke County officers spotted a stolen car in the driveway of a home off Smokey Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car. On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — Officials with the Clayton County jail told Channel 2 Action News five inmates have been charged after an inmate was assaulted in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday Jan. 4, Sheriff Allen was made aware of an inmate...
TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police. The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but...
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said....
Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
GSP: Man facing charges after trooper clocks car going almost 100 mph, throwing drugs out window
ATLANTA — A man has been arrested after Georgia State Patrol caught him speeding in downtown Atlanta while in possession of drugs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, just after midnight, Georgia State Patrol was sitting on the Interstate 75/85 connector near 17th...
Man barricaded inside Atlanta home said he wanted to get into a shootout, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Police say the man barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments in southeast Atlanta. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at...
Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument
ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
Police: Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death in vehicle at DeKalb park
A woman walking her dog stumbled upon a dead body at a Dekalb County park on Friday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
Family desperate for answers 2 years after man was killed outside of lounge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two years since DeAndre Houston was killed outside of Encore Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta while walking to his car. The case is still being investigated. Houston’s family gathered on Saturday for a memorial to remember the 29-year-old and to urge...
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Atlanta. At just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3264 Glenview Circle SW. Officers learned a potential victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance before they arrived. [DOWNLOAD:...
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Atlanta man critically injured by unknown shooter, police say
A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night. Atlanta police said at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was shot on Magnolia Way. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers arrived, authorities said officers found...
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
Felony rape suspect taken into custody in DeKalb County neighborhood after hours-long standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence spotted in a cul-de-sac in DeKalb County Friday afternoon concerned neighbors. The scene, which played out for hours, led to the arrest of a 2021 rape suspect, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Multiple police cars, SWAT vehicles, and other...
Rape suspect arrested after standoff with fugitive unit in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A rape suspect was taken into custody following an hours long standoff with law enforcement that started Friday morning in DeKalb County. It started around 9 a.m. near Lani Drive and Redan Road as authorities tried to serve a warrant for an alleged rape. Authorities say...
