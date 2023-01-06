ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument

ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
ATLANTA, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family desperate for answers 2 years after man was killed outside of lounge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two years since DeAndre Houston was killed outside of Encore Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta while walking to his car. The case is still being investigated. Houston’s family gathered on Saturday for a memorial to remember the 29-year-old and to urge...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
YAHOO!

Atlanta man critically injured by unknown shooter, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night. Atlanta police said at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was shot on Magnolia Way. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers arrived, authorities said officers found...
ATLANTA, GA

