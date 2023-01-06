The Pennsylvania Farm Shows 2023 menu

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show focuses on a lot of different things, but everyone’s favorite might just be the food!

The show this year, like always, will be packed with tons of mouthwatering dishes and drinks for the whole family to enjoy. Here’s just a peak at some of the organizations that the food court will be generating income for.

This group will be selling honey ice cream, honey waffles and bottles of honey. They’ll also be selling some other beehive products, like candles, while not edible is still a great way to support the 1,700 registered beekeepers in Pennsylvania.

Make sure to buzz by and stop to see what the hive is making!

The oldest potato cooperative in the U.S. will be to raise money to help support the marketing and promotion of PA potatoes. You may have already guessed what this group is selling… POTATOES! You’ll have the chance to purchase French fries, potato donuts, baked potatoes, baked sweet potatoes and pierogis.

Keep your eyes peeled for all the PA potato products.

The Pa Dairymen’s Association will be working to provide all the milkshakes you could even dream of during the farm show this year! Not to mention there will also be a new milkshake flavor to celebrate the group’s 70th birthday. Stop by to try the new Orange Cream milkshake or the classics of vanilla and chocolate.

They’ll also have ice cream sundaes, deep-fried mozzarella cubes with marinara sauce, toasted cheese sandwiches.

Mooove on over to their booth to try out any of those treats and support youth programs and agricultural education programs across Pennsylvania.

This association will be promoting the production, marketing, processing and maximum use of livestock across Pennsylvania. Money raised will support the youth programs and more. They’ll be serving up pork barbeque sandwiches, roast beef sandwiches, lamb stew, a sausage of the day and so much more.

You’ll also be able to purchase food, drinks and treats from the Pa Maple Syrup Producers Council, Pa Mushroom Farmers , Pa Vegetable Growers Association , State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania , Pennsylvania FFA Foundation and PennAg Industries Association .

The food court will be located in the Expo Hall and the main hall at the Farm Show campus. For more information, about when the food court will be open and how it contributes to organizations across Pennsylvania you can check out the Pa Farm Show Complex website .

