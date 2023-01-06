Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Hot mic catches CNN's Dana Bash reacting to McCarthy's victory boasts
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is seen after a meeting about avoiding a railroad worker strike with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has so far failed in his bid...
Trump Just Announced What He Plans to Do If He Wins 2024 Election
On Thursday, the former president announced his plans to attack censorship and protect free speech in a video posted to his Truth Social account.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House. The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...
Donald Trump’s Niece Just Dropped A Bombshell About Daughter Ivanka Trump And Son In Law Jared Kushner
Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has just dropped more bombshells about the former president in a tell-all interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11th. Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Cut...
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths
Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans
On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Republicans make major move against Brittney Griner
While the return of Brittney Griner to the United States was a reason for celebration for many, it was also met with plenty of backlash from some who were upset that the United States and President Joe Biden traded a convicted Russian arms dealer for Griner while leaving former Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia. Read more... The post Republicans make major move against Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Biden was stunned and shocked by Trump's 'extremely gracious' Oval Office letter
President Joe Biden was shocked by the graciousness of the private letter outgoing President Donald Trump left for him in the Oval Office just two weeks after the January 6 Capitol breach.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
