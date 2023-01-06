Read full article on original website
Charles Case
3d ago
It's nobody's business if I have a gun, not to mention it is my Constitutional Right to keep and bear arms. That has NOTHING to do with adoption.
3
Lieutenant Governor discusses priorities for Texas legislative session
DALLAS — When the 88th Texas legislature convenes, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says there are many ways lawmakers can help Texans. He says his biggest priority will be lowering their property taxes. The Republican wants to raise the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners from $40,000 to $60,000, maybe even...
Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
Nelson Will Be First Texan To Preside Over Opening Of Both Chambers Of Texas Legislature
AUSTIN — Today, Jane Nelson was officially sworn in as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol. Secretary Nelson issued the following statement after being sworn in to the office:. “I’m very excited to...
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
riograndeguardian.com
Sakulenzki sends request to Valley legislators: please look into legalizing gambling
WESLACO, Texas – It is not yet part of her group’s legislative agenda but RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cynthia Sakulenzki says she personally supports the legalization of gambling in Texas. Working with the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, the RGVHCC co-hosted a sendoff reception for...
KWTX
Governor Abbott delivers letter to President Biden
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to do his job and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws. In the letter, the Governor...
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
“Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors
MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go...
Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50k bond: reports
A Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants
When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
This Texas County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Texas have the longest life expectancies.
WDSU
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
KSAT 12
DPS preparing to fire high-ranking Texas Ranger after Uvalde school shooting response, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing to fire a high-ranking Texas Ranger for his lack of action during the Robb Elementary School shooting response, according to a report from CNN. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was informed Friday of DPS’s decision to fire him, CNN...
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Texas bill proposes jail time for teachers providing 'obscene' books
A Dallas-area state representative wants police to investigate cases of obscenity in books at schools.
Students Taking Back ‘Ownership’ of Education
“We defended these books, which remained in the library ... We saw book banning slow down, and that was really phenomenal to see.”. Texas school libraries have been far from quiet in the past two years. The voices of parents and legislators condemning the content of certain books—particularly those featuring LGBTQ+ and nonwhite characters—are thunderous in Texas. The Lone Star State has more school book bans in place than any other state in the country, according to a report from PEN America.
