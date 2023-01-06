ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Romance novelist fakes suicide, returns to Facebook

By Dustin Lattimer
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3LwT_0k57nDZH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bWnF_0k57nDZH00
Books written by author, Susan Meachen. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images).

KSNF/KODE — A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide after posting that she was alive two years after a social media status from her account announced her death, USA Today reported . Susan Meachen sparked a furious reaction from other self-published writers after announcing she was alive and had simply needed a break from social media.

“I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it’s right or not. I am in a good place now and I am hoping to write again. Let the fun begin,” the Tennessee-based author said before the controversy enraged the world of independent novelists.

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

The writer of titles such as His Wicked Way and Chance Encounter said, “But my family did what they thought was best for me and I can’t fault them for it. I almost died again at my own hand and they had to go through all that hell again.”

Her Facebook page became a shrine to the scribe after it was used to announce her death in October 2020.  A post on the page blamed her suicide on harassment and bullying from other members of the book community.

USA Today reported that the page was later used to give away audiobook codes of her novels, raise funds for charities, and to source editors for her unpublished work. In 2021, a Facebook post by someone claiming to be Mrs. Meachen’s daughter said her mother’s books would be “unpublished” unless sales increased.

Click here for more Top Stories | KSNT.com

Love to Last a Lifetime , the tale of a man born to riches who falls for his best friend’s girlfriend, was published and put on sale shortly after her “death,” said Rolling Stone Magazine .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill Kansas patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
KSNT News

Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas skies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The last time anyone saw this astronomical event was during the time of the Neanderthals. That was 50,000 years ago – and now – it’s set to return to planet Earth. The comet was discovered at the Zwicky Transient Facility in early march of 2022. Thus, it’s name: C/2022E3(ZTF). The comet is […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust

ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Ty Zentner declares for NFL draft

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State’s standout special team’s utility is going to the NFL draft. Ty Zentner made the announcement on social media, noting he signed with Perla Sports Management. Zentner, a Shawnee Heights graduate, was a Ray Guy award semifinalist. He had 27 punts land pin inside the 20-yard line 31 made PATs in […]
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy