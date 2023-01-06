Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Elks host veteran stand-down, providing meals, resources, and more
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Saturday, the Cohoes-Waterford Elks gave veterans the care they deserve, and need, for free. After receiving a National Freedom Fund grant, the Elks lodge was able to have veterans from around the Capital Region meet and get a meal. The vets got the assistance they...
Albany Firewolves Fall to Halifax on Military Appreciation Night
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Firewolves were back on their home turf taking on the Halifax Thunderbirds for Military Appreciation Night. This one had all the excitement in a back and forth battle. Early on, it was the Firewolves who would strike first off a deep snipe from Charlie Kitchen that finds the back of the net. Halifax on the other hand, they had some flashy passes. Within a matter of minutes, they would score two goals, both on absolutely beautiful behind-the-back passes. The Thunderbirds were out there creating a highlight reel.
Troy institutions looking for immediacy and transparency in getting vital grants
Troy — It's been more than a year since the Troy City Council allocated millions of dollars in federal ARPA funds to various businesses and institutions in Troy, but at this point, only about half of the recipients have actually received their checks. Those that haven't, now hope recent state grants can expedite the process.
Pittsfield Fire Department says passerby spotted North Street fire, alerted residents
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Fire Department credited a passing good Samaritan with reporting a fire on North Street Sunday morning, and alerting the residents to the blaze. At 7:30 a.m., the department responded to 1223 North Street, a two-family apartment building, for a possible structure fire. The 911...
Guilty plea in 2021 shooting death of a Troy man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man faced an Albany County Judge, pleading guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of another man. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Damien McCaskey, back on May10th. 2021 in the area of First Street in Albany, recklessly caused the death of Danny Pearson.
Million-dollar Mega Millions winners in Troy, Manhattan
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — While there were no winning jackpot tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday two second-prize tickets for the drawing were sold, one each in Manhattan and in Troy. Each ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The tickets were...
Niskayuna and CBA Boys' Basketball Both Cruise to Victories
Albany, NY (WRGB) — This Friday Night, we had a ton of High School Hoops happening around the Capital Region. Let's dive into a couple of games that we covered tonight. The CBA Boys team took on Bethlehem Central at CBA Albany. It was a back and forth game...
CDTA launches electric car-sharing service, DRIVE
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — he Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has officially launched DRIVE carsharing in the Capital Region. DRIVE carsharing offers a network of zero-emission vehicles 24 hours a day, seven days a week to customers. Beginning January 6, individuals 21 years or older with a valid...
House fire sends two kids to the hospital
Two children were taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital Friday evening for possible smoke inhalation, after fire destroyed a home on Alexander Street in Gloversville. Firefighters responded to 24 Alexander Street right around 6 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire towards the back of the two family house.
Troy felon pleads guilty to federal firearm, drug charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A convicted felon from Troy pled guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge...
Albany man facing drug charges after traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriffs Craig D. Apple Sr. reports the arrest of an Albany man on charges stemming from a traffic stop Saturday evening. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a gold in color Acura TL for Vehicle and Traffic violations. Through interviews Deputies identified the driver as Gene L. Lacy, 28, out of the City of Albany. Lacy was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack-cocaine.
