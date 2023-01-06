Read full article on original website
Pat Zimm
3d ago
This happened in the 1930s and to a very small group of individuals. By the way, the group that did it went on to form Planned Parenthood. Most, if not all, the patients are dead and gone.
foxla.com
This is considered 'middle class' income in California
LOS ANGELES - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in California. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center shows the middle class...
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
California's Newsom blames climate change, to seek federal assistance as more storms line up to batter state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference on Sunday, where he said he was requesting federal assistance through an emergency declaration.
citypridemagazine.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,050 Relief Payments To Arrive In California On January 14
Up to $1,050 in relief payments will arrive in California on January 14, 2023. These payments are on account of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program. The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the residents of California can expect to be given relief payments worth $200 to $1,050 on or before January 14, 2023. The amount of relief payments to be distributed will base on the income that was filed by the taxpayer. To date, California has distributed more than 7 million direct deposits and more than 8.3 million debit cards. This amounts to a total of more than $8.3 billion which helped more than 29 million California residents and their dependents. This program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund and was approved by California’s legislators with a budget of $9.5 billion.
2news.com
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
californiaglobe.com
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
A look at the largest Mega Millions jackpots in California history
More Mega Millions jackpots have been recorded in California than nearly any other state.
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
US Government Predicted a Devastating California ‘ARkStorm’ in 2010—Is It Happening Now?
Over a decade ago, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and state agencies developed the idea of the ARkStorm, an extreme storm and flood scenario for California based on previous rain events. A USGS video—disconcertingly set to hard rock music—created in 2010 and recently uploaded to YouTube paints a Biblical picture of what the devastating storm could potentially look like: “a fury rivaling that of hurricanes, beginning a process of destruction that will last for weeks.” As heavy storms caused by atmospheric rivers hit California this week–many regions are under flood warning—many are worried about the possibility of such a catastrophic event occurring now. So what is it, and is it really something you need to worry about?
KCET
Nine of California's Most Interesting New Laws for 2023
In 2022, the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills — and nearly 1,000 became law with Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators and the governor previously enacted. Others are rather narrow or specific to a certain industry. Still others will be phased in over time.
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?
The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program in California is providing monthly $400 payments to low-income immigrant families in the city of Coachella. The program is a partnership between the city and the non-profit Mission Asset Fund, and is designed to provide aid for up to two years for families who are not eligible for federal assistance related to Covid-19, such as the expanded child tax credit.
Inhabitat.com
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California
Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
times-advocate.com
Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar
In the past we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
