ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Pro fighters react after Jake Paul announces he will compete in PFL’s ‘Super Fight’ division: “It’s getting really hard not to like the guy”

By Jeffrey Walter
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first

Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282

Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.
bjpenndotcom

Coach Javier Mendez doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to finish Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

Coach Javier Mendez doesn’t expect his student Islam Makhachev to run through Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Makhachev achieved a lifelong dream of becoming the undisputed UFC lightweight champion at UFC 280 in October of last year. The 31-year-old submitted Charles Oliveira in the second round to attain the crown his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov once held.
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley calls out KSI: “You a whole bitch”

Tyron Woodley did not mince words when the news broke that Dillon Danis had pulled out of his highly-anticipated grudge match with KSI, which was scheduled for Jan. 14 on DAZN pay-per-view. When it was revealed that “Faze Temper” would be stepping in on short notice to save the main...
bjpenndotcom

PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier on UFC’s ban on fighters betting: “I’m glad it happened”

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the fighter betting situation. Former UFC fighter-turned-coach, James Krause, became embroiled in controversy after his fighter, Darrick Minner, suffered a first-round TKO loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64. Minner was a slight underdog going into the fight but suddenly Nuerdanbieke became a -420 favorite. News of Minner’s leg injury was allegedly leaked by his team.
NEVADA STATE
bjpenndotcom

UFC featherweight Edson Barboza honored with mural in his hometown

UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza has been honored with a mural in Brazil. The Brazilian has been in the UFC for nearly 15 years, making his promotional debut in 2010. Barboza spent the majority of his run at lightweight but moved down to featherweight in 2020. While he lost his debut to Dan Ige, he quickly rattled off wins over Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos.
ARKANSAS STATE
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo jokes that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife: “She can get it too”

Henry Cejudo has joked that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife in a controversial comment posted to social media. We all know that Henry Cejudo can be a controversial figure. The man known as ‘Triple C’ has spent the last few years forming a brand new persona for himself. As opposed to being a humble flyweight, he now comes out with some outrageous remarks with the aim of keeping the spotlight on himself.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy