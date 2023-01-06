Pro fighters react after Jake Paul announces he will compete in PFL’s ‘Super Fight’ division: “It’s getting really hard not to like the guy”

Read full article on original website
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Chael Sonnen explains why Cain Velasquez is “the scariest fighter in MMA history”
Chael Sonnen has his pick for the scariest fighter in MMA history, and his name is Cain Velasquez. Velasquez is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. Velasquez was renowned for his wrestling abilities and his conditioning. He’s beaten the likes of Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.
Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first
Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282
Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Coach Javier Mendez doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to finish Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Coach Javier Mendez doesn’t expect his student Islam Makhachev to run through Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Makhachev achieved a lifelong dream of becoming the undisputed UFC lightweight champion at UFC 280 in October of last year. The 31-year-old submitted Charles Oliveira in the second round to attain the crown his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov once held.
Tyron Woodley calls out KSI: “You a whole bitch”
Tyron Woodley did not mince words when the news broke that Dillon Danis had pulled out of his highly-anticipated grudge match with KSI, which was scheduled for Jan. 14 on DAZN pay-per-view. When it was revealed that “Faze Temper” would be stepping in on short notice to save the main...
Tommy Fury hits back at Jake Paul over ducking claims and suggests charity match for no money: “Take it or leave it”
Tommy Fury wants to make it clear, he is not ducking Jake Paul. ‘TNT’ and ‘The Problem Child’ are seemingly stuck in an endless game of cat and mouse. The pair have been booked twice previously, with their first bout slated for December 2021. However, Fury was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a broken rib.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from coaching and leaving MMA entirely
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to step away from coaching and leave the MMA scene entirely. Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) decided to retire from competition following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ cited the death of his father Abdulmanap as the reason behind his decision to hang up his gloves.
PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak
Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.
Dustin Poirier on UFC’s ban on fighters betting: “I’m glad it happened”
Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the fighter betting situation. Former UFC fighter-turned-coach, James Krause, became embroiled in controversy after his fighter, Darrick Minner, suffered a first-round TKO loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64. Minner was a slight underdog going into the fight but suddenly Nuerdanbieke became a -420 favorite. News of Minner’s leg injury was allegedly leaked by his team.
UFC featherweight Edson Barboza honored with mural in his hometown
UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza has been honored with a mural in Brazil. The Brazilian has been in the UFC for nearly 15 years, making his promotional debut in 2010. Barboza spent the majority of his run at lightweight but moved down to featherweight in 2020. While he lost his debut to Dan Ige, he quickly rattled off wins over Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos.
Ali Abdelaziz shuts down “rumors” that Kamaru Usman won’t be fighting Leon Edwards next: “He is good to go”
Ali Abdelaziz has shut down ‘rumors’ that Kamaru Usman won’t be fighting Leon Edwards next. It was just this past August at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) by a brutal knockout in the fifth round. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had lost his welterweight title to ‘Rocky’.
MMA legend Jose Aldo expected to make pro boxing debut on February 10
It looks like Jose Aldo will be stepping inside the boxing ring sooner than anticipated. At first, it appeared Aldo would be putting on the boxing gloves in March. Anatoliy Sulyanov, the founder of Hardcore Boxing, claimed that Aldo was highly likely for one of its events in Dubai. “On...
UFC 286 adds three new fights including Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze
The card for UFC’s return to London has some additions. UFC 286 will emanate from The O2 Arena in London, England on March 18. The UFC’s most recent trip to London took place back in March 2022. Headlining that show was a heavyweight collision between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.
The UFC’s parent company Endeavor listed as one of three possible buyers of the WWE
Endeavor, the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, have been listed as a potential buyer for WWE. While some fans may not like it, WWE and UFC have a lot in common. They aren’t directly linked in the combat sports space but they’ve certainly had crossovers before.
Henry Cejudo jokes that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife: “She can get it too”
Henry Cejudo has joked that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife in a controversial comment posted to social media. We all know that Henry Cejudo can be a controversial figure. The man known as ‘Triple C’ has spent the last few years forming a brand new persona for himself. As opposed to being a humble flyweight, he now comes out with some outrageous remarks with the aim of keeping the spotlight on himself.
