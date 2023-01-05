Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Seattle fans will "do the right thing" when it comes to Bobby Wagner's return

Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
thecomeback.com
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: NFL World Is Concerned About Dan Campbell's Nose
NFL fans are very concerned about Dan Campbell's nose - no seriously. Sunday Night Football between the Lions and Packers was played in frigid Green Bay. Temperatures were in the teens throughout the game. Campbell's nose, as a result, was beet-red. So much so, it garnered plenty of ...
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Seahawks’ miraculous overtime victory
The Seattle Seahawks had quite a bit on the line on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, trying to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. It wasn’t a pretty performance, but Seattle was able to make some big plays when it mattered most to come away with a much-needed victory.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Talks Ricardo Lockette Injury as Damar Hamlin Recovers
The emotional and scary scenes during Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals shook the sports world, including former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and current Denver Bronco Russell Wilson. And while the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin - who has showed remarkable...
Seahawks find perfect way to thank Lions on social media
The Seattle Seahawks’ social media team delivered a victory on social media after the Detroit Lions downed the Green Bay Packers to give the NFC West team the seventh — and final — playoff berth in the NFC. The irony was the Seahawks had doused the Lions’...
“Why they make us beef?”: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen sounds off on Sauce Gardner haters amid DROY race
The race for the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy comes down to two stellar cornerbacks: Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets. Both players have put together impressive seasons (even by veteran standards). Because of this race, many are pitting the two rookies against each other, especially online. However, their wholesome interaction that was caught by NFL Films proves that there’s no beef between these two.
Seattle QB Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Passing Record
Russell Wilson, who? On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawk fans were celebrating Geno Smith, who broke the last guy’s single-season passing record. Plus, in beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, Smith and the Seahawks put themselves in the NFL playoff mix. But it’s contingent on the Lions beating the Packers at Lambeau Field in Sunday primetime.
Visiting fans taking over NFL stadiums; The owners did this to Themselves; The death of the Home field Advantage
The NFL owners did this to themselves. In a story first reported by outkick.com, a former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole that Raiders owner Mark Davis is “embarrassed” about the stadium being filled by opposing fanbases.
KHQ Right Now
Seattle Seahawks make 2022 playoffs
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2020. Entering the final day of games in the NFL regular season, Seattle needed to win their game against the Los Angeles Rams and needed the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers in another game.
Colts player sends clear message about what franchise needs
The Indianapolis Colts have missed the playoffs in six of the last eight seasons, and with their coaching and quarterback situation looking uncertain, things might not get better in 2023. Plenty have tried to diagnose the issues that are hindering the franchise, but veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox might have summed it up best. Alie-Cox... The post Colts player sends clear message about what franchise needs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, to face San Francisco in Wild Card game
SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
2023 NFL playoffs: Seahawks to face 49ers after Lions beat Packers
SEATTLE — The Seahawks will be among the seven teams in the National Football Conference (NFC) playoff field after a win Sunday and an upset by the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Detroit's victory over Green Bay gives the Lions the same final...
