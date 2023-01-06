Here Are the Lyrics to JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’

Singer-songwriter JVKE got his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) thanks to his latest single, “Golden Hour.”

“Golden Hour” has popped off on TikTok since its release, and JVKE himself has over 10 million followers on the platform.

If you need to follow along with JVKE’s “Golden Hour,” find the lyrics below:

It was just two loversSittin’ in the car, listening to BlondeFallin’ for each otherPink and orange skies, feelin’ super childishNo Donald GloverMissed call from my motherLike, “Where you at tonight?” Got no alibi

I was all alone with the love of my life

She’s got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don’t need no light to see you

Shine

It’s your golden hour (oh)

You slow down time

In your golden hour (oh)

We were just two lovers

Feet up on the dash, drivin’ nowhere fast

Burnin’ through the summer

Radio on blast, make the moment last

She got solar power

Minutes feel like hours

She knew she was the baddest, can you even imagine

Fallin’ like I did?

For the love of my life

She’s got glow on her face

A glorious look in her eyes

My angel of light

I was all alone with the love of my life

She’s got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don’t need no light to see you

Shine

It’s your golden hour (oh)

You slow down time

In your golden hour (oh)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Jake Lawson, Zac Lawson