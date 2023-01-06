ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Singer-songwriter JVKE got his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) thanks to his latest single, “Golden Hour.”

“Golden Hour” has popped off on TikTok since its release, and JVKE himself has over 10 million followers on the platform.

If you need to follow along with JVKE’s “Golden Hour,” find the lyrics below:

It was just two lovers
Sittin’ in the car, listening to Blonde
Fallin’ for each other
Pink and orange skies, feelin’ super childish
No Donald Glover
Missed call from my mother
Like, “Where you at tonight?” Got no alibi

I was all alone with the love of my life
She’s got glitter for skin
My radiant beam in the night
I don’t need no light to see you

Shine
It’s your golden hour (oh)
You slow down time
In your golden hour (oh)

We were just two lovers
Feet up on the dash, drivin’ nowhere fast
Burnin’ through the summer
Radio on blast, make the moment last
She got solar power
Minutes feel like hours
She knew she was the baddest, can you even imagine
Fallin’ like I did?

For the love of my life
She’s got glow on her face
A glorious look in her eyes
My angel of light

I was all alone with the love of my life
She’s got glitter for skin
My radiant beam in the night
I don’t need no light to see you

Shine
It’s your golden hour (oh)
You slow down time
In your golden hour (oh)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Jake Lawson, Zac Lawson

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Teases Lyrics From New Song ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is starting off the year with a message of self-love and empowerment with her forthcoming single “Flowers,” and come Jan. 13 — which also happens to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday — her devoted Smilers can hear it. But in the meantime, Cyrus shared a series of lyrics from the track via Twitter on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “I CAN LOVE ME BETTER THAN YOU CAN. FLOWERS JANUARY 13,” the Disney Channel alumn tweeted, along with a grainy close up portrait of her in angular black sunglasses and old red lipstick. In a follow up tweet, Cyrus divulged...
Billboard

No, SZA Isn’t Beefing With Taylor Swift: ‘I Genuinely Loved Her Album’

SZA is gunning for a fourth week atop the Billboard 200 with her triumphant new album, SOS, which would mean beating out Taylor Swift‘s blockbuster Midnights — currently at No. 2 — once again for the top spot. Some fans have taken the chart race as an indication that there might be a rivalry between the two artists behind the scenes, but the R&B star quickly put the rumor to rest. “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she tweeted early Friday (Jan. 6). “I don’t have beef...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to HARDY’s ‘Wait in the Truck’ Feat. Lainey Wilson

HARDY and Lainey Wilson teamed up for a rare murder ballad in country’s modern era.  “You rarely hear songs like this that bring light to heavy situations that people are really scared to talk about,” Wilson told Billboard of the track. “I feel, in my heart, that our job is to sing about the things that people are afraid to talk about. It’s a song that definitely starts a conversation.” If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “Wait in the Track,” find the lyrics below: I got turned around in some little townI’d never been to...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Uzi Vert notched his first top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in two years as “Just Wanna Rock” rallied 19-8 on the list dated Dec. 3.  He first visited the tier as a featured act on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and last appeared in the area nearly two years ago, in November 2020, on “Drankin n Smokin,” with Future. If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” find the lyrics below: Ah, ah, ah, ahAh, ah, ahI just wanna rockBody-ody, yeah (shake it down) DamnDamn(MC, make another hit) whoaThis ain’t what you want (Project, Project X)This ain’t what...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Meghan Trainor’s ‘Made You Look’

Meghan Trainor re-entered the pop world with a blazing hit, “Made You Look,” which made its rounds on TikTok thanks to a viral dance trend started by users Brookie and Jessie. “It was one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” the star previously told Billboard of the track, which appears on her recent LP Takin’ it Back. “I knew I needed my self-confident banger that I always do on my albums, and I was really studying “All About That Bass.” I was like, “Why did this work so well?” I think everyone just loves to sing along to a song that’s like,...
Billboard

Here’s What Selena Gomez Thinks of Miley Cyrus’ Album Announcement

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are continuing to support each other, long after their Disney Channel days. Cyrus took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 5) to announce that her eighth studio album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, will arrive on March 10. She also shared the steamy album cover, in which the 30-year-old star is seen in a black unitard, sunglasses and heels, swinging from a trapeze bar against a deep blue background. Gomez took to the comments section, simply writing, “Damn.” Both singers began their careers as Disney Channel stars, Miley on Hannah Montana — on which Gomez had a recurring role as Mikayla — and Selena...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’

SZA got vengeful in her SOS fan favorite track, “Kill Bill,” in which she executes a murder of her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. The album, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Dec. 24, landed comfortably in the top spot for a third week on Jan. 7. Meanwhile, “Kill Bill” remains just outside of the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two weeks after scoring the album’s highest debut on the chart with its No. 3 entrance. If you need a guide to follow along with SZA’s “Kill Bill,” find the lyrics below: I’m still a fan even though...
MONTANA STATE
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Rema & Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian artist Rema notched his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as his single “Calm Down,” remixed with co-lead Selena Gomez, peaked at No. 74. The 22-year-old Benin City, Nigeria, native (real name: Divine Ikubor) dropped the original version of the song in February 2022 as the second single from his debut solo LP, Rave & Roses. The remix with Gomez arrived Aug. 26, and that version’s official video premiered Sept. 7. If you need a guide to follow along with Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” find the lyrics below: (Vibez)(Oh, no)Another banger Baby, calm down, calm downGirl, this your body e put my heart for lockdownFor lockdown, oh,...
Billboard

Shania Twain Unleashes a Countrified Dance Dance Revolution in Joyous ‘Giddy Up!’ Video

Shania Twain is line dancing into 2023 with a new classic pop country banger, “Giddy Up!” The effervescent celebration of tipping cups and enjoying the time we have dropped on Thursday morning (Jan. 5) as the latest single from the country icon’s upcoming sixth full length album, Queen of Me (Feb. 3). Related Shania Twain Opens Up About 'How Good It Felt' Posing Topless: 'I'm Comfortable in My Own Skin' 01/05/2023 The track was accompanied by a Marmofilms-directed video in which a bunch of dancers bring the song’s life-affirming lyrics to the dancefloor, which, as it turns out, can be anywhere from a car...
ARIZONA STATE
Billboard

Fans Choose Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up!’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Shania Twain‘s new single “Giddy Up!” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 6) on Billboard, choosing Twain’s track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Giddy Up!” brought in 87% of the vote, beating out new music by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan feat. Drake and more. Related First Stream: New Music From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan & Drake, Shania Twain and More 01/08/2023 Twain’s party-ready new sing is the first track off of Queen of Me, her forthcoming album that’s set for a Feb. 3 release. The singer line danced into 2023 with “Giddy Up,”...
Billboard

Shania Twain Reveals How She & Harry Styles Became Friends ‘Before He Really Blew Up’

Harry Styles completely surprised his fans last April when he brought out the one and only Shania Twain as a guest performer at Coachella. But it turns out, the two go way back. Related Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: No. 2 — Harry Styles 01/05/2023 In a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Twain opened up about how her friendship with the 28-year-old “As It Was” singer began long before their partnership at the music festival. “He was playing a show in New York,” she explained on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “This is before he really blew up.” “I went...
Billboard

Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía and Alejandro Fernández, to name a few. The list includes Abraham Mateo’s “La Idea,” an upbeat punk rock song with heart-rending lyrics about a guy who can’t fathom the fact that he’s no longer dating the girl of his dreams. “Because the idea was not never separate/ The idea was that you’d be the mother of my kids/ Because the idea was for you and me to...
Billboard

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff on Emotional Single ‘Without You’

Quavo mourns his late nephew Takeoff on the new solo track “Without You.” The heartbreaking gospel-tinged song that dropped on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) is both a somber homage and a tear-stained list of cherished memories of the Migos member who was gunned down in Houston on Nov. 1. Related Offset Is ‘Fake Smiling’ While Trying to Keep His ‘Head Up’ Following Takeoff's… 01/05/2023 The accompanying video features a contemplative Quavo sitting in a leather chair in the studio, eyes closed, as he burns a blunt and runs down their good times, while wishing a time machine could bring Takeoff back for just...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Diplo Shares Florida-Centric Teaser of ‘Wasted’ Collab With Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel: ‘Almost Time’

New year, new Diplo — or a new version of a past version of Diplo…or something. On Friday (Jan. 6), the producer further teased his already announced collaboration with Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, “Wasted.” An extension of Diplo’s country project, Thomas Wesley (his given name), the teaser features an urgently strummed guitar over images from the forthcoming music video. The clip shows Diplo driving a speedboat at breakneck speeds with Black riding shotgun and Wetzel in the back. “Met up with some friends in Florida,” the producer captioned the video, a shout out to his home state. Other decidedly...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

The Weeknd Drops a New Teaser for ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video: Watch

The Weeknd has big weekend plans. In celebration of his fifth studio album Dawn FM‘s one-year anniversary, the 32-year-old pop star plans to release a music video for “Is There Someone Else?” on Saturday (Jan. 7). And in the meantime, he’s giving fans a teaser for the project. Related The Weeknd Teases New Music Video for 'Dawn FM' One-Year Anniversary 01/05/2023 On Wednesday (Jan. 4), The Weekend — born Abel Tesfaye — shared a snippet promoting the visual for “Is There Someone Else?” on his social media accounts, writing, “Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn Fm …...
Billboard

Keenan Cahill, Early YouTube Lip Sync Sensation, Dies at 27

Keenan Cahill, a popular YouTuber known for his viral lip sync videos, died last week (Dec. 29) due to complications from open-heart surgery. He was just 27 years old. According to his manager David Graham, per TMZ, the content creator underwent the surgery in a Chicago hospital on Dec. 15 and was put on life support after leaving the operating room. Related Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, Choir of Young Believers Founder, Dies at 39 01/05/2023 Cahill was born with a rare condition called Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, which progressively causes tissues and organs in the body to enlarge, become inflamed, scar and eventually atrophy. The disease can...
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music: ‘Working on So Many New Songs’

Olivia Rodrigo teased new music on the two-year anniversary of “Drivers License.” “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything,” she wrote to her fans in an Instagram Story on Sunday night (Jan. 8), ending her message with a heart emoji. Her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” was released on Jan. 8, 2021. The temporary post featured a video clip of herself with Dan Nigro, who produced her debut album, Sour. The pair rocked out to a mystery piano track, giving fans a small taste of what’s to come. Related Bert From 'Sesame Street' Is a Huge Olivia...
Billboard

Here’s What Readers Picked as Their Favorite Album of 2022

A good selection of albums released in 2022 topped the Billboard 200 last year, but we wanted to know which one was our readers’ favorite. To find out, we polled readers about which of 2022’s chart-topping records they couldn’t stop playing. And now, the results are in. Drumroll, please! Though released in the final quarter of 2022, readers named Taylor Swift‘s Midnights as the No. 1 favorite album of the year. The LP, released on October, crowned the Billboard 200 for five weeks and snagged nearly 33% of the vote — a fact that is not too surprising, considering Midnights was...
Billboard

Watch BLACKPINK Run Through Born Pink World Tour Rehearsals in ‘Born Pink Memories’

2022 is over, but BLACKPINK is continuing to share the biggest and brightest highlights of the past year through the group’s “Born Pink Memories” video series, with the newest episode premiering on Friday (Jan. 6). This sixth installment sees members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé kicking off a series of promotional events to support the release of Born Pink in the United States. The visual starts with the quartet touching down in Los Angeles for Spotify and BLACKPINK present Born Pink: The Pop-Up Experience, and concludes with the girls in the beginning stages of the Born Pink World Tour rehearsals, which, in this latest installment, are...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy