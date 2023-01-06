Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

The Los Angeles Lakers could be bringing in a player who is an old chap of head coach Darvin Ham.

Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday that the Lakers had ex-Atlanta Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey in for a workout this week. Peek says both Ham and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka were in the gym watching Dorsey.

The 26-year-old Dorsey was drafted by the Hawks in 2017. Ham was an assistant in Atlanta at the time and coached Dorsey during his rookie year.

Dorsey became a journeyman after the Hawks traded him in 2019, going on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel, Olympiacos of Greece, and the Dallas Mavericks. He made three appearances for Dallas this season before being waived in December. Dorsey holds NBA career averages of 6.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

The 17-21 Lakers have an open roster spot to work with as well as a need on the wing with both Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. ailing. The 6-foot-5 Dorsey isn’t exactly a scintillating talent, but he could be a way for the Lakers to get better if some of their trade pursuits fail to materialize .

