People left 'crying their eyes out' after watching new season of Netflix show
Viewers are balling their eyes out after watching a new season of an emotional Netflix show. Season two of Firefly Lane has dropped on the platform and people are 'ugly crying' after binge-watching all nine episodes. Check the trailer out below - warning - you might need a tissue box...
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
‘Stranger Things’ star comes out as gay
Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to Stranger Things as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo
Season 4 of Stranger Things left on a giant cliffhanger — which leaves the fate of Sadie Sink's character completely unknown Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4. The end is nearing for Stranger Things — and Sadie Sink is bracing for a bittersweet goodbye. Sink spoke candidly with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Wednesday morning about the cliffhanger season 4 ending — and what's to come after the Netflix hit's fifth and final season. Like the rest of the world, Sink admittedly doesn't know...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
TV Star Tunisha Sharma Died By Suicide On The Set Of Her Show, And Her Co-Star Has Been Arrested
After Tunisha Sharma's death by suicide, her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
EXCLUSIVE: Family of 'Married at First Sight''s Airris Beg Him to Quit Show
Airris is one of the new cast members on season 16 of "Married at First Sight" but, in this clip exclusive to Newsweek, his family is not happy.
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
Mom influencer slammed after revealing her ‘disgusting’ house on TikTok
News flash: You can have a messy house and still be a good parent. Crazy, we know But according to one viral TikTok video this week, not everyone’s on board with this idea. In a clip that’s divided ‘MomTok’, an influencer divided opinion by giving a tour of her house in disarray. ‘Your room is a reflection of your mind’ Mom of two Taylor Paul shared the controversial clip that now has 18.2 million views and 20k likes. She is typically known for her aspirational parenting content on Instagram – think matching family outfits, a pristine house and holidays involving luxury resorts and private jets. But her TikTok is a lot less aesthetically pleasing,...
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
A bunch of teens react to news that 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp is gay, and no one is more surprised than Noah Schnapp himself
"Noah Schnapp gay at 18!" one kid says before the camera swings to the "Stranger Things" star looking faux-shocked and yelling "Oh my God!"
‘Chicago Fire’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will more characters die in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? Here's who we think could possibly meet their end when the season returns in January 2023.
