‘Stranger Things’ star comes out as gay

Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”
People

Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to Stranger Things as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo

Season 4 of Stranger Things left on a giant cliffhanger — which leaves the fate of Sadie Sink's character completely unknown Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4. The end is nearing for Stranger Things — and Sadie Sink is bracing for a bittersweet goodbye.  Sink spoke candidly with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Wednesday morning about the cliffhanger season 4 ending — and what's to come after the Netflix hit's fifth and final season. Like the rest of the world, Sink admittedly doesn't know...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
New York Post

Mom influencer slammed after revealing her ‘disgusting’ house on TikTok

News flash: You can have a messy house and still be a good parent. Crazy, we know But according to one viral TikTok video this week, not everyone’s on board with this idea. In a clip that’s divided ‘MomTok’, an influencer divided opinion by giving a tour of her house in disarray. ‘Your room is a reflection of your mind’ Mom of two Taylor Paul shared the controversial clip that now has 18.2 million views and 20k likes.  She is typically known for her aspirational parenting content on Instagram – think matching family outfits, a pristine house and holidays involving luxury resorts and private jets. But her TikTok is a lot less aesthetically pleasing,...
