Lewisburg, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team notched its first Patriot League win of the season by defeating Lafayette, 56-44. It is the 17th straight win over the Leopards for Bucknell. The Bison improved to 5-10 overall and 1-3 in Patriot League play. Lafayette falls to 3-11 and 0-4 in the Patriot League competition.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO