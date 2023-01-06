‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp says he’s ‘more similar’ to his on-screen character than he thought

Read full article on original website
Related
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
Comments / 0