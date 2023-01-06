Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Central Valley Fire District will convert Fire Station No. 2
Bozeman, Mont — In Gallatin County, the Central Valley Fire District is shuffling resources to help with emergency responses. “We're going to be converting our Station 2 from a career station into a resident volunteer station,” Central Valley Fire District Deputy Chief of Operations Justin Monroe said. After...
NBCMontana
Bozeman City Commission turns to business owners for parking ideas
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In efforts to resolve the parking issues in downtown Bozeman, the city commission has turned to business owners for ideas. The previous plan implemented a paid parking system in downtown Bozeman. Commissioners delayed the proposal, allowing more time for public input. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham believes...
NBCMontana
Montana Food Bank Network receives large donation
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new year is starting off on a high note for the Montana Food Bank Network by receiving a huge donation. Producer Partnership is donating over 5,000 pounds of ground beef to the organization. The beef will be distributed to network partners of food banks, food...
NBCMontana
Plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
NBCMontana
Livingston meth dealer receives 10-year prison sentence
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say a Livingston man who distributed meth in Park and Gallatin counties while in possession of a firearm will serve 10 years in prison. Ryan King Steady pleaded guilty last June. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana released the following information:. A Livingston man...
