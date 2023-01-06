ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili. According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park. Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinews.online

Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally striking another woman with her SUV following a bar fight. Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter. The incident happened in August 2021, after Tauala got into a fight with...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect accused of attacking man with metal pipe in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said they arrested a man accused of attacking someone with a metal pipe Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened in Waianae around 12:50 p.m. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Michael Willingham on suspicion of assault. The victim reportedly had a broken forearm. He drove...
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honoka’a man dies after losing consciousness behind the wheel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Honoka’a Friday afternoon. It happened around 5:10 p.m. on Kalaniai Road in the area of Keahua. A husband and wife were heading north when the driver lost consciousness and veered off the roadway...
HONOLULU, HI
erienewsnow.com

Hawaii boutique fights shoplifting via social media posts of culprits

KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV) -- Oahu business “Sugar Sugar Hawaii” has changed the way they are fighting shoplifting. Owners said it is just as effective as filing a police report. Their tactic is posting surveillance footage of shoplifters onto the company’s social media page as well as putting up...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa. Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday. Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Injured Koko Head Trail hiker rescued by HFD

Located in Hawai'i Kai neighborhood, Koko Head Trail is known as a rather difficult hike. It is used by locals as a means of pursuing a healthy and fit life. It is admired and trekked by visitors who are lured by its views of O'ahu.
HONOLULU, HI

