Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Maili
On Sunday, Jan. 8 around 3:24 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department responded to an alleged attempted murder case in Maili.
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili. According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park. Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m....
Trial starts for suspect in North Shore murder
Court documents show that Brown and Hailey Dandurand were charged with second-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and other offenses.
Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat
Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, defrauded investors of Semisub, Inc. of nearly $30 million.
Police investigation continues after shooting altercation in Waikiki
Emergency Medical Services treated a male in his 20s for multiple gunshot wounds and was then transported to the trauma hospital in critical condition.
Injured Koko Head Trail hiker rescued by HFD
Located in Hawai'i Kai neighborhood, Koko Head Trail is known as a rather difficult hike. It is used by locals as a means of pursuing a healthy and fit life. It is admired and trekked by visitors who are lured by its views of O'ahu.
