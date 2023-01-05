ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James reiterates that he is not interested in playing losing basketball in ESPN interview

All season long, and especially in recent weeks, LeBron James has been making it clear that he is sick and tired of playing losing basketball with the Lakers. From telling the media to ask general manager Rob Pelinka about potentially dealing the team’s tradeable first-round picks to a recent postgame diatribe in Miami in which he declared that “playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA,” James has hardly been subtle about his discontent with the current state of affairs in Los Angeles.
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.

First an introduction. My name is Alexis Skye aka BeautifulLakes. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
LeBron James, when asked if Lakers should make trade: ‘Y’all know what the f--- should be happening’

LeBron James is getting less and less subliminal with his pleas and demands to the Lakers front office. A week and a half ago, LeBron offered a not-so-thinly-veiled quote after the team’s loss in Miami dropped them to 14-21 on the season as he made it known he wants to compete for titles at this point in his career. Since that quote, the Lakers have not dropped a single one of their five games despite losing Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV in that span and all while Anthony Davis watches from the sideline.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: Testing a surprising streak

For the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on a five-game winning streak. Say what you want about the quality of the opponents, it’s still extremely impressive that the Lakers are doing something they haven’t done in almost two years without one Anthony Davis as he continues to recover from the stress injury in his right foot.
