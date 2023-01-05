LeBron James is getting less and less subliminal with his pleas and demands to the Lakers front office. A week and a half ago, LeBron offered a not-so-thinly-veiled quote after the team’s loss in Miami dropped them to 14-21 on the season as he made it known he wants to compete for titles at this point in his career. Since that quote, the Lakers have not dropped a single one of their five games despite losing Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV in that span and all while Anthony Davis watches from the sideline.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO