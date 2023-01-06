ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

After Three Years of Drought, Lake Mendocino Rises

On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
UKIAH, CA
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise

As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
Time to prune roses in Sonoma County

Welcome to our gardening adventure, let’s grow it together!. “A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty.” – Matshona Dhliwayo. This is the month to start pruning and shaping your roses. You want to create air flow and shape to your rose bushes, which help their health and beauty. With up to 230 species of roses to choose from, they are a fun plant to care for and the rewards are so great in beauty, health and scent.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

