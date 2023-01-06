Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
Russian River forecast to hit 39 feet during next series of storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
North Bay fire chief's prediction for flooding along Russian River: 'Disaster proportions'
New aerial video from Saturday shows a waterlogged Russian River Valley, shot from "Sonoma One," the County Fire District's new chopper.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County, Dry Creek tribe poised to extend agreement banning casinos near Petaluma for another decade
A longstanding agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is poised to be extended another decade, preventing the tribe from building a casino near Petaluma’s southern border until at least 2035. “We have come a long way in our intergovernmental relationships and this...
kymkemp.com
After Three Years of Drought, Lake Mendocino Rises
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Russian River Valley braces to evacuate as nearly 40 feet of water is projected to flood the area
Communities along the Russian River Valley are gearing up to evacuate as another stormy weekend lies ahead.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
SFist
East Bay Water Utility Warns That High Volume of Sewage Overflowed Amid Recent Rains, Possibly Into Bay
The regional water utility for the East Bay, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), said last week that its systems experienced several sewer overflows amid the New Year’s Eve storms, prompting calls from Bay Area environmental advocates for greater investment into wastewater infrastructure, KTVU reported. EBMUD said in a...
Pacifica woman has 1st floor of home flooded after waves crash into it from weekend storm
"That wave broke through, so it went past the Jeep that was here parked, and it went past the car and the wave went into the garage and broke that whole door," said Chamberlin, who was inside when it happened.
SFist
Evacuation Warnings Issued For Russian River Valley Ahead of Likely Weekend Flooding
The entire Bay Area is once again under a Flood Watch starting on Saturday, as two more storm systems head into the region, and low-lying areas along the Russian River are now under evacuation warnings. On Thursday evening, the Sonoma County Operational Area Emergency Operations Center issued an evacuation warning...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:09 a.m.] Lightning Storm Rolling Over Northern California
A lightning storm rolling eastward from the coast is punctuating the night with rolls of thunder and flashes of light. The southern end of the storm is roughly west of San Rafael and the northern end is close to Hwy 36, according to what we can see on Lightningmaps. The...
sonomacountygazette.com
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
