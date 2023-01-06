Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
NBC 29 News
Avoiding debt from holiday credit card bills
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s that time of year again. A lot of us are starting to see our holiday spending totaled up on credit card bills. It can be a bit scary, but it can all be managed if you take the right steps. “First week of January,...
WSET
Grand opening coming soon for HomeGoods at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The moment many people were waiting for is finally coming. According to the HomeGoods website, the location at River Ridge Mall is having its grand opening on Thursday, January 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. HomeGoods confirmed that a new location was opening inside...
Augusta Free Press
No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
NBC 29 News
Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heart and Soul Fitness Studio hosted a 2023 Vision Board Brunch. It invited women in the Charlottesville community to come out and plan their goals for the new year. Nicole Hawker, the owner of Heart and Soul Fitness, says vision boards are to manifest your personal...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization presents Winter League 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization is holding Winter League 2023. The nonprofit organization will hold games for this season of the league every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Darden Towe Park. “The sports a lot of fun, but the community is amazing. Ultimate...
NBC 29 News
Next grant application cycle to begin for Nelson County projects
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Twice a year, the Nelson County Community Fund opens grant applications for projects that benefit and impact Nelson County. About $100,000 in grants are given out each year. “We’ve provided support for pediatric dental services, transportation related to health services. In the Education Center, we’ve...
Health & Wellness Center of Louisa floods, closes for at least 2 months
The sole federally qualified health center in Louisa County will be closed for at least two months after a flood ravaged the inside of the healthcare center.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Jan. 9-13
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house. People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance. The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from...
Ambulance crashes into coffee shop in Waynesboro
It was determined that the driver of the ambulance was in the coffee shop's drive-thru and cut the turn too close when trying to leave. This caused the rear driver's side tire to hop a curb, which made the top of the ambulance collide with the roof of the coffee shop.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: Road work scheduled for the week of Jan. 9-13
VDOT has updated its schedule of road work to be done in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY. INTERSTATE...
WSLS
T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location
T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
WHSV
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
cbs19news
ACAC facility remains closed due to burst pipe damage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local gym is still closed after a bitter cold snap in December. The ACAC at Pantops says it plans to reopen on Jan. 16. The facility closed after a frozen pipe burst and caused extensive damage. Contractors hope to have the repair work...
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
cbs19news
Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
