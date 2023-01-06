Read full article on original website
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman
IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Idaho Falls police name officer, suspect involved in shooting
The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the officer and suspect from an officer-involved shooting in November. Veteran officer Dustin Cook shot and injured Kevin Chambers, 63, on Nov. 27 at the Eagles Lodge, a department news release said. Cook has been with the department for 15 years after having spent 10 years prior to that serving as a law enforcement officer in other eastern Idaho agencies, the release said. Cook...
Side street ice challenges in Idaho Falls
In Idaho Falls the main roads are pretty clear but get off on some of the less traveled streets and it can be a different story. The post Side street ice challenges in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting
Technique used to help ID Kohberger also used to find previous Idaho killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge.
Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released
On Nov. 27, 2022, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to the Eagles Lodge, located at 645 Hemmert Ave, to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The post Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released appeared first on Local News 8.
Blackfoot woman connected to several Pocatello burglaries charged with grand theft
POCATELLO — A woman police say was involved in a series of thefts from multiple local hardware stores has been charged with a number of felonies. Frankee Toni Currie, 26, faces felony charges for grand larceny, grand theft, and three counts of burglary, court records show. Between nine separate incidents, police reports show that Currie, and a male accomplice who is yet to be charged, allegedly stole around $4,500 worth of items.
Planet Doom burglary suspects bound to district court
IDAHO FALLS – The suspects of a July burglary at local haunted attraction Planet Doom will be bound over to district court on felony charges. Twenty-two-year-old Trenton Mann from Victor was charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Twenty-year-old Andrew Holt from Idaho Falls was charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.
Fort Hall man charged after police say he stabbed another man ‘at least a dozen times’
POCATELLO — A local man accused of stabbing his friend claims an unknown assailant attacked them. Ryder Slade Menta, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show after he allegedly stabbed another man “at least a dozen times.”. Dec. 26, 2022. Bannock...
Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
'I'm so thankful for him': Idaho woman looking for man who came to the rescue at car wash
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – An Idaho woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according...
Icy Inferno: A Christmas tree bonfire
Where else in the world can you celebrate the end of the holidays with a bonfire and fireworks? Maybe just in Ammon, Idaho.
Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls
The greenbelt in Idaho Falls still managed to draw many people out early Sunday thanks to the fair weather of the morning and early afternoon. People and Wildlife came out and enjoyed the frozen falls. The post Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls appeared first on Local News 8.
School goes into lockdown, teen taken into custody after gun found in backpack off campus
RUPERT — A teen was taken into custody by local law enforcement Thursday afternoon after a school went into lockdown due to what authorities called “a legitimate threat.”. Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther told EastIdahoNews.com that deputies responded to Minico High School in Rupert after they received a...
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The Idaho Falls City Council wrapped up its 1922 business at its Jan. 7, 1923, meeting with all bills paid and a surplus in the coffers. Police Judge Isaac Daniels reported $2,000 fines were collected in calendar year 1922. An ordinance requiring all dairy companies to pay quarterly licensing fees in advance passed on the first reading. H.N. Thornton’s resignation—from what office the Salt Lake Tribune report does not say—was accepted, and F.L. McGrew was named as his successor. Eighty-two applications for licenses of various kinds were read, “but went over without action.” Fire Chief Julius Marker reported three fires in the city in December 1922.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
