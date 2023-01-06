ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman

IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Idaho Falls police name officer, suspect involved in shooting

The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the officer and suspect from an officer-involved shooting in November. Veteran officer Dustin Cook shot and injured Kevin Chambers, 63, on Nov. 27 at the Eagles Lodge, a department news release said. Cook has been with the department for 15 years after having spent 10 years prior to that serving as a law enforcement officer in other eastern Idaho agencies, the release said. Cook...
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
Blackfoot woman connected to several Pocatello burglaries charged with grand theft

POCATELLO — A woman police say was involved in a series of thefts from multiple local hardware stores has been charged with a number of felonies. Frankee Toni Currie, 26, faces felony charges for grand larceny, grand theft, and three counts of burglary, court records show. Between nine separate incidents, police reports show that Currie, and a male accomplice who is yet to be charged, allegedly stole around $4,500 worth of items.
Planet Doom burglary suspects bound to district court

IDAHO FALLS – The suspects of a July burglary at local haunted attraction Planet Doom will be bound over to district court on felony charges. Twenty-two-year-old Trenton Mann from Victor was charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Twenty-year-old Andrew Holt from Idaho Falls was charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.
Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls City Council wrapped up its 1922 business at its Jan. 7, 1923, meeting with all bills paid and a surplus in the coffers. Police Judge Isaac Daniels reported $2,000 fines were collected in calendar year 1922. An ordinance requiring all dairy companies to pay quarterly licensing fees in advance passed on the first reading. H.N. Thornton’s resignation—from what office the Salt Lake Tribune report does not say—was accepted, and F.L. McGrew was named as his successor. Eighty-two applications for licenses of various kinds were read, “but went over without action.” Fire Chief Julius Marker reported three fires in the city in December 1922.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV

In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV

A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

