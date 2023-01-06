Read full article on original website
It's Only Me
2d ago
Now that they're aware the gas station attendant sold them out.. I'm betting that gas station attendant will have some major problems in the near future
Reply(1)
6
White Trash 400 year history
3d ago
WELCOME WELCOME TO DEMOCRAT SOCIALISM GET USED TO IT SHEEP. They want your semi-automatic weapons, and then there socialist agenda is complete. voted in, fight your way out in all history.
Reply(1)
4
facts219
3d ago
Don’t worry guys Kim is on the case y’all will b fine
Reply(3)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
3 juveniles charged with Friday carjacking spree in Gold Coast, West Town; adult faces gun charge
Chicago — Three juveniles are charged with committing a string of armed carjackings during a spree Friday afternoon in the Gold Coast and West Town, Chicago police said. An 18-year-old man who allegedly ran from one of the hijacked vehicles as police moved in faces a felony gun charge, but he is not accused of carjacking anyone.
cwbchicago.com
$15,000 reward offered for info about murder outside River North nightclub
Chicago — A $15,000 reward is being offered for tips that help Chicago police crack the case of a quadruple shooting that left a man dead outside a River North nightclub in November. Cook County Crime Stoppers announced the reward, which is active for 60 days, on Saturday. Witnesses...
cwbchicago.com
Cops looking for man who burglarized a Boystown apartment building on Friday
Chicago police are trying to identify the burglar who broke into a Boystown courtyard building on Friday afternoon. The Town Hall (19th) District tweeted a surveillance image of the man, saying that he committed a burglary in the 900 block of West Cornelia. Another burglary was reported that afternoon in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
cwbchicago.com
16 years for Chicago man who carjacked a driver so he could get to court for a stolen car case
Chicago — A Chicago man who allegedly carjacked a driver because he needed to get to court for a pending stolen motor vehicle case has been sentenced to a combined 16 years in prison. But he’ll be released after serving less than seven years. Edward Fleming, 22, was...
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
Man, 50, stabbed in neck during argument in Albany Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically injured after being stabbed in the Albany Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 4400 block of North Drake Avenue around 1:03 a.m. Chicago police say the victim, 50, was arguing with a known suspect on the street when he was stabbed in the left side of his neck.The victim was transported by CFD to Masonic hospital in critical condition. The suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered on the scene.No further information was immediately available.
CBS News
Police warn of two Englewood carjackings
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of two recent carjackings in the city's Englewood neighborhood. In both incidents someone approaches the victims on the street and threatens them with a black handgun, demanding the victim's vehicle. The carjacker then flees the scene with the victim's vehicle, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- Three teenagers are among at least 10 people shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said. A man was fatally shot inside an Englewood home Friday night. The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.
5 teens shot in Chicago including one fatally within 24 hours
From Friday afternoon into Saturday morning five teenagers have been shot in Chicago including one fatally ranging from 14-17 years old. The fatal shooting occurred in West Lawndale.
fox32chicago.com
Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
East Chicago man arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting on interstate
GARY, Ind. — A man was arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve shooting on I-94 on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said East Chicago resident Alantae Antwan Thornton, 30, was taken into Lake County Courthouse without incident on Friday, Jan. 6. According to ISP, Thornton was a suspect in an investigation […]
Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call.
cwbchicago.com
Men robbed, carjacked, kidnapped man on Rivers Casino parking lot, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two men allegedly robbed, carjacked, and kidnapped a man from the Rivers Casino parking lot in suburban Des Plaines this week, and prosecutors said casino security drove by as the robbery was in progress. Kadeem Burton, 32, and Curtis Rollins, 31, were held without bail by Judge...
cwbchicago.com
Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
Woman sucker-punched in River North, warns of another random attack
The victim said the offender made his way across the street as if nothing had happened.
A special sticker with the hope of preventing catalytic converter thefts
CHICAGO — Chicago police teamed up with auto shops to get some special stickers installed to deter would-be catalytic converter thieves. Crews at Midwest Performance on West Fulton worked with officers from Chicago Police Department’s 12th district to try to help residents and officers. Andy Bizub, who owns the shop, said catalytic converter thefts are […]
cwbchicago.com
Man shot 16-year-old who intervened in ‘play fighting’ on Red Line train, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old boy was permanently blinded in one eye after he intervened in “play fighting” on a Red Line train and got shot in the face, prosecutors said as they filed attempted murder charges against the alleged gunman. Judge Barbara Dawkins held Elijah Russell, 23,...
Comments / 62