FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
brianhornback.com
Knox Schools and the Scott Brothers Farragut Property is Back on School Board Agenda
On Monday January 9 the Knox County School Board will meet in work session to prepare for the Thursday January 12 Knox County School Board Meeting. The Scott Brothers (Tim and Todd) property in Farragut is back on the agenda. Find the amendment here. A sweetheart deal that was (in my humble opinion) squeaked (with little to no due diligence) by the prior School Board and County Commission. It is more property than needed for an elementary school. The contract provides a frontage road paid for by Knox County for the Scott Brothers other 200 plus acres.
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Updated: 6 hours ago. He was wanted for a failure to appear...
Cumberland Co. family remembers six people who died in house fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire the morning of Dec. 26. They said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Later, they said four adults and two children died in the fire. Family members identified...
1450wlaf.com
Gold Creek Foods has immediate openings for first and second shifts
CARYVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Gold Creek Foods has immediate openings at his Campbell County location. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/06/2023-6AM-PAID AD)
WATE
Deputy Injured in Crash
A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
Narcity
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There
If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
crossvillenews1st.com
20-YEAR-OLD CROSSVILLE MAN KILLED SATURDAY IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Saturday morning at 3:29am at the Peavine Road exit off I-40. According to the THP preliminary report, 20-year-old Jared Kirkland of Crossville was exiting I-40 East bound at the 322 mile exit when his 2020 Chevy Silverado went off the road and over corrected.
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
indherald.com
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
My Hero: The Ranch TN and Duke the Dog
As we celebrate our heroes in the mid-state this new year, our January 6th "My Hero" nominees are a little bit different because they include a place and a pet.
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
fox17.com
Putnam County traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of meth, mushrooms, heroin
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A traffic stop led to an arrest of a man in Putnam County for possession of meth and other illegal narcotics. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) report they conducted a traffic stop for William Johnson which led an officer recovering illegal drugs. About 1.8...
City of Waterfalls - Cookeville Tennessee
Looking for a great place to stay in Tennessee?! Look no further! Cookeville TN is a unique town just over an hour from Nashville and around 1.5 hours from Knoxville and Chattanooga. But what's extra special about it?! Waterfalls! Don't let the shiny lights of the big cities pull you away from the serenity you can find a little farther out. Here are 5 fantastic waterfalls you can adventure to when you stay or visit Cookeville that will give you all the peace and adventure you'll need on your next vacation!
