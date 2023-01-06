Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
World Juniors: Standout Performer From Each NHL Team in the East
With an exciting 2023 world juniors in the books, Tony Ferrari looks at a prospect from each Eastern Conference NHL team who stood out most at the tournament.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN ASSIGN SHANE WRIGHT TO THE OHL, TRADE EXPECTED BEFORE TUESDAY'S DEADLINE
Less than 24 hours after captaining Canada to their second consecutive World Junior title, its been confirmed that Shane Wright will be returning to the Ontario Hockey League. On Friday, the Seattle Kraken announced that 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright has been assigned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. The expectation is that Wright will be traded from the Frontenacs before the OHL's deadline on Tuesday, January 10th.
NFL Player 'Refused To Play' On First, Second Down Last Weekend
It sounds like Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tried to get in on the "quiet quitting" trend recently. Browns defensive ends coach Chris Kiffin told reporters today that Clowney refused to play on first or second downs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17. The veteran defender would only play on third downs.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2022 playoffs
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season has come and gone, and now, the league's 14 playoff teams have been decided. Soon, the NFL will work to eliminate the teams one by one. That will start on Super Wild Card Weekend when the Nos. 2 through 7 seeds in each conference play one another for the right to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 18: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The final Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here, and there are a number of teams with a lot left to play for. After a doubleheader on Saturday, on the docket for Sunday is a full slate with playoff seeding on the line. The early window of Sunday afternoon's action is headlined by the Patriots', Dolphins' and Steelers' pursuit of the AFC's final playoff spot. New England controls its own playoff destiny with a win (but must do that against the Bills), while Miami and Pittsburgh will need some help due to tiebreakers should that Pats lose.
Look: J.J. Watt Reveals Special Cleats For Final NFL Game
On Sunday, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will lace up his cleats for the final time. Following the Buccaneers-Cardinals game on Christmas Day, Watt announced that he's retiring at the end of the 2022 season. Since the Cardinals are out of playoff contention, this Sunday's game against the 49ers will...
Sporting News
How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. DeMar DeRozan: Celtics vs. Bulls start time, TV channel, live stream
The Celtics and Bulls are facing off for the fourth and final time this season on Monday. Boston and Chicago have had some battles this season, with the Bulls taking two of the first three meetings. With stars like Jayson Tatum and DeMar DeRozan, you would assume those two players...
Sporting News
What time does the College Football Playoff championship start? TV channel, halftime show for 2023 NCAA title game
Georgia has once again made the College Football Playoff championship game, becoming a mainstay in the sport's biggest stage. The Bulldogs' appearance in the final marks the third time since the 2017 season, and second in as many years. Moreover, it is the eighth time in as many years that an SEC team has made the College Football Playoff championship game.
Sporting News
LeBron James discusses approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: 'It wasn't a goal of mine'
Lakers superstar LeBron James is on the verge of rewriting history again. After years of speculation, discussion and predictive models, James will soon surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. While James is now in his 20th NBA season, he isn't showing many signs of slowing down. Upon...
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News
Texans lose No. 1 pick in draft with wild victory over Colts, but at least Lovie Smith goes out a winner
Much was made of Lovie Smith meeting with Texans ownership during the week, but whatever the two sides talked about, the powers that be in Houston almost certainly didn't foresee the series of events Sunday that led to the Texans losing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers single-game tournaments
In the final game of the NFL regular season, we have a classic NFC North matchup as the Lions travel to Lambeau Field to play the Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Packers enter this prime-time contest as 4.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 49 points, according to BetMGM. If Green Bay wins on Sunday night, they will clinch a playoff berth. However, if the Seahawks lose and the Lions win, they will take the final playoff spot in the NFC. This game has a ton of playmakers on both teams that will make it fun to put together a FanDuel single-game lineup.
