Galt, CA

FOX40

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Sacramento

(KTXL) — A woman died after a tree fell on her near North 5th Street in Sacramento on Saturday evening. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a traumatic injury on the levee near the American River and North 5th Street. When firefighters arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
CONCORD, CA
KCRA.com

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord

CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Body of missing man found near Hwy-4, police say

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A body was found near Highway-4 on Saturday afternoon, and police believe that it is a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Day, the Concord Police Department says. On Saturday evening, CPD announced that the department believes the body found near Hwy-4 is that of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. […]
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man rescued from water in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

Victim rescued from Contra Costa Canal

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim was rescued from the Contra Costa Canal on Friday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said on social media. Crews were originally looking for a second victim, but they were unable to find one and concluded their search. Con Fire first tweeted about the rescue at […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several people injured after a car crashed into a Tracy business

TRACY — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a business in Tracy.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, crews arrived at the 3200 block of Grant Line Road in response to a vehicle accident.When they arrived, they found one vehicle crashed into an unknown business, injuring several people.Officials say there was no impact on traffic on Grant Line Road.We will update this story as more details are made available.
TRACY, CA
