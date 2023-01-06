Read full article on original website
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
'She's my hero': Woman killed in North Highlands Christmas tree fire remembered by family, friends
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A North Highlands home was engulfed early Christmas morning. Only hours earlier, 22-year-old Tizita Abdrazak, also known by friends and family as Destiny, was celebrating the holiday with her boyfriend and his family. “We had hot cocoa. We watched Elf, with Will Ferrell, we watched...
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
Woman dies after tree falls on her in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A woman died after a tree fell on her near North 5th Street in Sacramento on Saturday evening. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a traumatic injury on the levee near the American River and North 5th Street. When firefighters arrived, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
KCRA.com
Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord
CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
One rescued from Castro Valley home after being trapped by downed tree
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued from a Castro Valley home on Saturday afternoon after they were trapped inside by a downed tree, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. ACFD says an emergency medical services call came in at 3:53 p.m., and fire crews responded to the area of Sandy Road. […]
3 people found dead after New Year’s storms in Sacramento County identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people found dead after New Year’s weekend storms. Steven Sampson, 45, from McAlester, Oklahoma: Sampson’s body was found Sunday morning in a car off Dillard Road near Highway 99. Officials discovered the vehicle by helicopter and a boat was sent out to recover his body.
Body of missing man found near Hwy-4, police say
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A body was found near Highway-4 on Saturday afternoon, and police believe that it is a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Day, the Concord Police Department says. On Saturday evening, CPD announced that the department believes the body found near Hwy-4 is that of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. […]
KTVU FOX 2
A family searches for East Bay 19-year-old missing since New Year's Day
CONCORD, Calif. - A mother in the East Bay is asking for help in finding her missing teenage son. She said she spoke with him shortly before he vanished in Concord. Police said they've conducted an extensive search including the use of drones, ATVs and rescue dogs. Damond Lazenby's family...
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
Man rescued from water in Bay Point
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
KCRA.com
Deputies search for person of interest in shooting death of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies released the photo of a person of interest Friday in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer in Sacramento County. Corey was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova in August 2022. He was taken to the hospital where he eventually...
KCRA.com
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
Victim rescued from Contra Costa Canal
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim was rescued from the Contra Costa Canal on Friday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said on social media. Crews were originally looking for a second victim, but they were unable to find one and concluded their search. Con Fire first tweeted about the rescue at […]
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
Several people injured after a car crashed into a Tracy business
TRACY — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a business in Tracy.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, crews arrived at the 3200 block of Grant Line Road in response to a vehicle accident.When they arrived, they found one vehicle crashed into an unknown business, injuring several people.Officials say there was no impact on traffic on Grant Line Road.We will update this story as more details are made available.
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
