Autoblog
Fed-up Tesla owners say they're so sick of Elon Musk's antics that they're ditching their cars
A self-described former Tesla fanboy, Bob Perkowitz was among the first few thousand people to reserve a Model S way back in 2009. He took delivery in 2012 and eventually upgraded to a 2017 edition of the same sedan. He was planning to buy a 2022 model, too. Then things...
electrek.co
223 mile range electric bike with automatic shifting launched by CAKE
CAKE has just unveiled its latest heavy duty electric two-wheeler at CES 2023. But unlike the company’s electric motorcycles and scooters that came before it, the CAKE Åik is an electric bicycle complete with pedals. But don’t think that this e-bike isn’t ready for some hard work.
Top Speed
GAC's Aion Hyper GT Debuts To Challenge The Tesla Model 3
Remember GAC Motor? Earlier this year, they unveiled an electric supercar called the Aion Hyper SSR, and its claimed performance nearly matches it with something like a Rimac Nevera, but at a fraction of the Croatian electric hypercar’s price. Now, the Chinese automaker is targeting a more mainstream audience and challenging the likes of the Tesla Model 3 in the Chinese market with the Aion Hyper GT.
Autoblog
Buffett-backed BYD trounces Tesla in China
While shares of Tesla Inc. are melting down lately on demand concerns, Chinese rival BYD Co. is on a tear as investors applaud its record sales year and widening footprint in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. The U.S.-listed shares of Warren Buffett-backed BYD have gained 8.5% over the...
northernarchitecture.us
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
Carscoops
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
hypebeast.com
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range
Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
Cheapest New Tesla Is World’s Best-Selling Electric Car
In addition to being the most affordable new Tesla vehicle, the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sedan is the top-selling EV in the world. The post Cheapest New Tesla Is World’s Best-Selling Electric Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Efficiency Is Unreal, Twice As Thrifty As Ford F-150
According to detailed calculations by Jon Stewart (Cleanerwatt), the all-new Tesla Semi is twice as efficient as the Ford F-150 pickup truck. Keep in mind, a Class 8 semi-truck weighs in at four to five times that of a gas- or diesel-powered F-150. Tesla is known for producing some of...
Ram Launches Truck To Attack Ford, Rivian
To hear most industry experts talk, electric vehicles are the wave of the automotive future. To grab market share, particularly from market leader Tesla, many of the world’s largest car companies are spending billions of dollars on EV manufacturing, development, and promotion. The most promising part of the EV market may be full-sized pickups. Most […]
Autoblog
Tesla investor and former 'fanboy' suggests Elon Musk is purposely tanking the stock
Leo KoGuan, a major Tesla investor who once called himself "Elon's fanboy," questioned whether Elon Musk was intentionally sending the electric-car maker's stock lower on Thursday. KoGuan, who is "one of Tesla's largest individual shareholders," per Bloomberg, had amassed about 22.6 million Tesla shares as of August 27, 2022. He...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
Top Speed
Maserati CEO Previews The Brand's Electrified And "Mainstream" Future
Some car companies have a long history of being the underdog, whether that be down to lackluster products, botched management tactics, or a lack of brand identity. Maserati has arguably suffered from all those in some regard. Not to mention, the company has been sold off and traded from one parent to another almost constantly until only a few years ago. This has impacted Maserati's ability to innovate and focus on what sets them apart from every other company. But on the precipice of its electrified era, Maserati is looking to stand out from the crowd with a revamped lineup of cool and sporty EVs.
teslarati.com
Volvo EX90 electric SUV: a first look
The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV has been shown in detail via a new video posted on Youtube today. Volvo is one of a select few legacy brands dedicated to quickly electrifying its lineup. It started with hybridization a few years back, and now the brand has begun introducing its lineup of fully electric vehicles. The newest inclusion to this lineup is the Volvo EX90 full-size SUV, which will take the place of the outgoing Volvo XC90 SUV.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
gmauthority.com
GMC Expects 2024 Sierra HD To Attract Owners Of Rival Trucks
Recently, GM Authority reported that the GMC Sierra HD pickup truck lineup boasts GMC’s most loyal customer base. This is good news in the sense that current Sierra HD owners are likely to be repeat buyers of a newer Sierra HD, however, thereby presenting an opportunity for the upcoming 2024 Sierra HD to steal customers from rivals, and to do so in a lasting fashion.
Autoblog
Thin is in: BMW's conceptual 'Neue Klasse' dash displays
BMW’s I Vision Dee styling — or, perhaps, minimalist unstyling — turned a lot of heads at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show. There was much discussion about this “Neue Klasse” concept’s possibilities, due to reach buyers in only three years, and much to say about the car’s interior.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Every Porsche 718 Model Currently On Sale
Two sports cars, the Cayman and the Boxster, make up the Porsche 718 lineup. Vehicles in this class are well-liked by speed lovers due to their responsive steering and peppy performance. There are two different four-cylinder engines in the 718 models, each producing 300 or 350 horsepower. There is a wide range of 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster trims to choose from, from base to the GTS 4.0. Whereas the 718 Boxster is only offered in a convertible body style, the 718 Cayman may be had in both a coupe and convertible format. The regular 718 models can be further personalized with a variety of packages and add-ons, like a panoramic sunroof, adjustable suspension, and a performance exhaust system. Here's how the Porsche 718 lineup sits in 2023.
