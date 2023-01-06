ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Family fraud

Scheme to defraud. An 18-year-old was arrested on felony fraud charges after taking over $13,000 from his aunt’s bank account in just over a month. The 18-year-old’s father, who has power of attorney over the aunt, pressed charges against his son after repeatedly telling him to stop taking the money out, the report said. FCSO detectives found the 18-year-old had made 51 transactions in total — 47 to the man’s Cash App, one for PayPal and three to one of the man’s friend’s Cash App.
PALM COAST, FL
First Coast News

Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family, friends lay to rest 11-year-old killed in Nocatee murder-suicide

NOCATEE, Fla. – Family and friends came together Friday to pay their respects to 11-year-old Sofia Cardona, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Nocatee last week. Sources say her father was the shooter and he died at the scene. St. Johns County deputies say they responded last week to someone making suicidal threats inside a Nocatee home.
NOCATEE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man arrested after he calls 911 to report deadly stabbing in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — On Sunday morning, deputies responded to a stabbing at the Stay Suites located at 1656 Wells Rd. Deputies arrived and found a victim on the second floor with multiple stab wounds. Clay County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. Shortly after 3:30 this morning, our communications center received a call from Alvin Jones, who reported the stabbing from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites. Deputies first arrived at the gas station, where they located Mr. Jones and the knife, later identified as the weapon used. Deputies detained Mr. Jones for investigation as other deputies arrived at the Stay Suites. Deputies went to the second floor, where they found a victim lying in the hallway. Clay County Sheriff's Office Detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation that later led to the arrest of Alvin Jones, who now sits in the Clay County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree.
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway on the second floor of the Stay Suites on Wells Road. The person died shortly after Clay County Fire Rescue arrived.
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison. Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigating inmate death at Pre-Trial Detention Facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death of an inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility that took place Saturday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, JSO reported that corrections Officers and medical personnel were making scheduled medical rounds in a 6th Floor West dorm when an inmate was located unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy