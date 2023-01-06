Read full article on original website
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensation
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies say
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for 'vermin activity'
Community holds vigil for 21-year-old Jacksonville man killed in Moncrief Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends on Friday afternoon held a candlelight vigil for Kevon Follow, a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death on West 31st Street Monday morning in the Moncrief area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax had the opportunity to...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
‘Prayed endlessly for her family:’ Family reacts to Mathews Bridge accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax continues to follow a story that happened on the Mathews Bridge early Tuesday morning. A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car changing a flat tire. Now the woman who was a passenger in the car that hit her is sharing her side of the story.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Family fraud
Scheme to defraud. An 18-year-old was arrested on felony fraud charges after taking over $13,000 from his aunt’s bank account in just over a month. The 18-year-old’s father, who has power of attorney over the aunt, pressed charges against his son after repeatedly telling him to stop taking the money out, the report said. FCSO detectives found the 18-year-old had made 51 transactions in total — 47 to the man’s Cash App, one for PayPal and three to one of the man’s friend’s Cash App.
Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
News4Jax.com
Family, friends lay to rest 11-year-old killed in Nocatee murder-suicide
NOCATEE, Fla. – Family and friends came together Friday to pay their respects to 11-year-old Sofia Cardona, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Nocatee last week. Sources say her father was the shooter and he died at the scene. St. Johns County deputies say they responded last week to someone making suicidal threats inside a Nocatee home.
Orange park man arrested for 2nd-degree murder in overnight stabbing
ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest for a stabbing incident involving two individuals at the Stay Suites Sunday morning. CCSO stated Officers were dispatched at 3:36 a.m. to the scene and found a deceased victim. Officers were then able to quickly apprehend the suspect with the murder weapon and take him into custody.
First Coast News
Police: Man arrested after he calls 911 to report deadly stabbing in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — On Sunday morning, deputies responded to a stabbing at the Stay Suites located at 1656 Wells Rd. Deputies arrived and found a victim on the second floor with multiple stab wounds. Clay County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. Shortly after 3:30 this morning, our communications center received a call from Alvin Jones, who reported the stabbing from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites. Deputies first arrived at the gas station, where they located Mr. Jones and the knife, later identified as the weapon used. Deputies detained Mr. Jones for investigation as other deputies arrived at the Stay Suites. Deputies went to the second floor, where they found a victim lying in the hallway. Clay County Sheriff's Office Detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation that later led to the arrest of Alvin Jones, who now sits in the Clay County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree.
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway on the second floor of the Stay Suites on Wells Road. The person died shortly after Clay County Fire Rescue arrived.
Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison. Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.
JFRD responded to a heavy house fire near Columbus Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire that caused major damages. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
JSO investigating inmate death at Pre-Trial Detention Facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death of an inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility that took place Saturday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, JSO reported that corrections Officers and medical personnel were making scheduled medical rounds in a 6th Floor West dorm when an inmate was located unresponsive.
JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound.
Suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a bank robbery in the Springfield area Friday afternoon. JSO reports that around 3:45 p.m. a person entered the Wells Fargo at 6th Street and Main St. in Springfield. The suspect reportedly approached the teller counter and handed a note...
Community members support family in Nocatee who lost 2 loved ones just before the new year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 200 people in the Nocatee community dressed in pink at a vigil honoring Sofia Cardona, a 5th grader who attended Palm Valley Academy. Forrest Coulter, the event coordinator, says it was a big turnout. “There was overwhelming support for the family and for the children...
The best barbecue spot in Florida, according to Food Network
The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida's pick is unlike any other in the South.
