darientimes.com
'Is it karma?': UConn women's basketball team dealing with unprecedented wave of injuries yet again
STORRS — The state of an unprecedented wave of injuries besetting the UConn women’s basketball team has moved well beyond inconvenience and Dorka Juhász, like anyone monitoring the situation, is wondering why this has come to be. “There's a lot of different phases we're going through, trying...
darientimes.com
UConn commit Youssouf Singare is a center from Mali with great work ethic. Sound familiar?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan. One from Bamako, Mali, some 4,500 miles from Storrs. The other from Bristol, some 45 miles from campus. If the Bamako-Bristol combo is unique, UConn fans should get used to it. There may be...
NEWS10 ABC
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players
STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
Conard basketball’s junior forward scores 36
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If he’s not the best boy’s basketball player in Connecticut, Conard’s Riley Fox is undoubtedly one of its most prolific scorers. On Tuesday night against unbeaten Northwest Catholic, the 6’5 redheaded junior forward was unstoppable. Fox scored 36 points against one of the state’s best defensive teams, even though three […]
villages-news.com
Connecticut golfer feeling priced out of The Villages
This is very upsetting. I am a member of a group of golfers that has visited The Villages for 10 straight years for a 10-14 day golf vacation in April. The price of golf has risen regularly over the last five years to alarming amounts. We love the area, the food, the local bars and, of course, the courses. I fear that this year we will not visit as you have priced our senior group out of the market. Living in Connecticut, we are unable to play during the winter, and have enjoyed our trips renting homes and enjoying the area. We contribute to The Villages’ economy.
darientimes.com
One suspect still a-large in armed carjacking on UConn campus in Storrs
STORRS — Authorities are searching for one of two thieves who they said stole an SUV at gunpoint Thursday at the Hilltop Apartments at the University of Connecticut, school officials said. One of the suspects, Jadin Roberts, 18, of Hartford, was arrested after a chase and crash in the...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: ‘The Place 2 Be’ restaurant going national
(WTNH) – A remarkable young woman who lives in Connecticut came to this country with big dreams that are now coming true. She started with a small restaurant and now had been a hot, trendy, “Place 2 Be.”. Dennis House sat down with the owner of The Place...
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Jan. 8
Sunday will be a nice winter day with lots of sunshine. Flurries or a snow shower are possible Monday morning as a system passes to our south.
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from 2022
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year! Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively. Winners have 180 days […]
Connecticut family discovers black bear hibernating under deck: ‘He’s been super chill’
A Connecticut family who discovered a black bear hibernating under their deck has welcomed the animal to stay — as long as the bear remains a respectful tenant.
CDC: Six Connecticut counties in High Covid transmission category
The CDC has listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties in the High/Orange category for Covid-19 transmission. They are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.
Eyewitness News
Rhode Island man dies after hitting Exit sign, going airborne on I-95 in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Rhode Island man is dead after a rollover crash on I-95 north. The crash was reported to the DOT at 4:51 a.m. State police say a driver went airborne after driving off the roadway and hitting the Exit 65 sign. State police say his car landed on the Exit 65 off-ramp upside down.
Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 a.m.
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 5, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he was finding some success fishing for the recently stocked Atlantic Salmon prior to the rains. He has managed most of his fish on inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. Now that the rain has come through and the temperatures started to drop a bit, the bite may change, but the fish will certainly still be around. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tributaries, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve as the water continues to clean up.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Cold and cloudy Sunday for Connecticut; tracking wintry mix for early Monday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says Connecticut will see a cloudy Sunday with temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s. There is a chance for a snow showers early Monday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Retailer Sells $2,000,000 Prize-Winning Powerball® Ticket for January 4 Drawing
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing, the Connecticut Lottery reports that one lucky layer matched the first five numbers drawn and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740 at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. "Because the winning ticketholder added...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
