NEWS10 ABC

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
STORRS, CT
WTNH

Conard basketball’s junior forward scores 36

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If he’s not the best boy’s basketball player in Connecticut, Conard’s Riley Fox is undoubtedly one of its most prolific scorers. On Tuesday night against unbeaten Northwest Catholic, the 6’5 redheaded junior forward was unstoppable. Fox scored 36 points against one of the state’s best defensive teams, even though three […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
villages-news.com

Connecticut golfer feeling priced out of The Villages

This is very upsetting. I am a member of a group of golfers that has visited The Villages for 10 straight years for a 10-14 day golf vacation in April. The price of golf has risen regularly over the last five years to alarming amounts. We love the area, the food, the local bars and, of course, the courses. I fear that this year we will not visit as you have priced our senior group out of the market. Living in Connecticut, we are unable to play during the winter, and have enjoyed our trips renting homes and enjoying the area. We contribute to The Villages’ economy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

One suspect still a-large in armed carjacking on UConn campus in Storrs

STORRS — Authorities are searching for one of two thieves who they said stole an SUV at gunpoint Thursday at the Hilltop Apartments at the University of Connecticut, school officials said. One of the suspects, Jadin Roberts, 18, of Hartford, was arrested after a chase and crash in the...
STORRS, CT
WTNH

Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 a.m.

Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he was finding some success fishing for the recently stocked Atlantic Salmon prior to the rains. He has managed most of his fish on inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. Now that the rain has come through and the temperatures started to drop a bit, the bite may change, but the fish will certainly still be around. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tributaries, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve as the water continues to clean up.
CONNECTICUT STATE

