Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so knowing what to do when one occurs is essential. Heart disease is responsible for one in four deaths in the US -- making it the leading cause of death nationwide. It can be tricky to even know whether what you or your loved one is experiencing qualifies as a heart attack. But if it is, there are steps you can take to improve the chances of survival and potentially save a life.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO