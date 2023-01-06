New Rochelle fires Housing Authority Board following HUD letter about issues with apartment complex

New Rochelle leaders fired the city's entire Housing Authority Board after the federal public housing officials said the board members are failing on many fronts.

One of the problems the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development took issue with was how they handled the Bracey Apartment complex on Main Street.

HUD officials said in a letter to the city manager that the Housing Authority failed to properly market the place to people with disabilities and people who don't speak English.

HUD also says the Housing Authority didn't have enough units for people with physical disabilities.

Tenants also tell News 12 that the Housing Authority has failed in other ways.

A handful of tenants complained that repairs are not done in timely manners, and a few say that they've been waiting months for their heat to be fixed.

"I try to move, and I can't," says Bracey Apartments resident Charnika Jorban through her tears. She has been waiting for New Rochelle's Municipal Housing Authority maintenance workers to come fix the plumbing, counter and cabinets in her kitchen. She says this mess is just getting worse, no matter how much she cleans.

"Somebody was going to come in and do the cabinets, and nothing happened. Every year, it's the same thing," she adds.

Jorban says the city was right to fire the Housing Authority's board.

HUD also said the Housing Authority's internal financial controls and record keeping are weak, and the agency's been going over budget.

The board members say they resent this move by the city.

When the board got the notice of their firing, they put out a rebuttal, saying they've been working on a plan to fix up this complex, and they've done a lot to strengthen financial controls.

Those board members and their supporters were surprised.

"We should have done more research on some of the board members and things before they decided to fire everyone," said resident Brian Penn.

Jorban says she has considered using her housing voucher at another place, but she cannot find one.

"It's really disturbing. I deal with it because I need somewhere to live for my children," she says.

News 12 was told supporters of the board are going to be crashing next week's city council meeting to make their case that the city reverses their firings.

All those dismissed members have been staying silent, except for their joint statement.