A woman from Greenwich is facing DUI charges, according to police.

She is accused of driving under the influence with her son in the car.

Police say they got a call about a woman slumped over in the driver's seat on Ocean Avenue.

They say Caitlin Brodie smelled like alcohol and didn't pass sobriety tests.

This happened Dec. 29. Brodie posted bond and is due in court on the Jan 11.