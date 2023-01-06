Police: New Haven man arrested, tried to flee police

A New Haven man was arrested in a Milford motel parking lot after trying to dodge officers Tuesday night.

As he tried to flee the police, he crashed into their patrol cars.

Police were carrying out a security check at the Super 8 Motel parking lot at the time of the incident.

Officers tried to detain Kenneth Riley after noticing his car was idling, but then realized the car was stolen.

Riley tried to take off, but police were able to catch him.

Inside the car, police found heroin, crack cocaine, plastic baggies and money.

Riley is facing multiple charges, including possession of narcotics with intent to sell.