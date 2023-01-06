ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk students paint wig stands for cancer patients who lost hair from treatment

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Suffolk County students used their art skills for a good cause.

As part of a long-running program at the Eastern Suffolk BOCES, they painted wig stands for cancer patients who lost their hair from medical treatment.

For Hampton Bays High School senior Haley Demarast, their painting was personal.

“My grandmother had cancer and she passed away before I could even meet her so creating these wig stands means a lot to me,” Demarast said. “So I can kind of have a memory…this could have been for her.”

The program just resumed after a three-year pandemic pause.

News 12

News 12

