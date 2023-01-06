Read full article on original website
XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion
The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
Why Bitcoin Will Come Out Ahead In A Recession, Top Analyst Claims
Bitcoin keeps moving with no clear direction in the first week of 2023. Following a rejection from a critical resistance zone, the cryptocurrency returned to its range and could be gearing up for a re-test of support. In the meantime, altcoins are blooming, with many recording profits on high timeframes....
Bitcoin Exchange Depositing Transactions At 4-Year Low, Bottom Signal?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange depositing transactions are now at a 4-year low, indicating that the bottom may be here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Exchange Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s current levels are the same as in Q1 2019....
Mt. Gox Payout Deadline Postponed Again, Next Bitcoin Price Dump In 2023?
One concern for Bitcoin investors has taken a back seat in recent weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion effects: the release of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Originally, users of what was once the largest Bitcoin exchange were supposed to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts were to begin, according to an October statement.
Ethereum Price Climbs Above $1,300, Is This A Clear Bullish Signal
Ethereum climbed higher and surpassed the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might aim more upsides towards the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum was able to gain pace for a move above the $1,275 and $1,280 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,280 and...
Dogecoin Price Falls, Is It A Wise Idea To Short?
The Dogecoin price has remained motionless over the past several weeks. In recent times, due to constant lateral trading, DOGE lost the $0.072 support line. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has dipped nearly 3% on its chart. The meme coin has only moved 0.7% in the last week....
XRP Whales Move Assets As Price Dips, What’s Next?
The crypto market is still recording the swings of the prevailing crypto winter, especially XRP. Most of the assets have not been impressive in their price movements. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the crypto market has pushed the cumulative market cap to around $812.00 billion. This indicated a drop of 0.88% over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Large Dormant Supply On The Move
On-chain data shows a large amount of old Bitcoin supply has moved in the last few days, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Showed Movement In The Past Week. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a...
What To Expect As Bitcoin Pictures Bullish Divergence On Chart?
The Bitcoin price has been making a slight recovery on its chart. Although the coin has been consolidating over the past few weeks, BTC has been attempting to make an upward movement. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has registered a 0.6% appreciation. Looking at the weekly progress, BTC...
XRP Spikes 2% In Past 24 Hours Despite Recent Bearish Developments
Ripple has been locked in a bitter court battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding whether XRP should be classified as a security or not. Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently tweeted about him being optimistic but cautious of what 2023 brings in terms of regulations. Because of...
Cardano (ADA) Up Nearly 20%, Aiming For A Higher High?
After weeks of stagnancy and falling to new lows, the crypto market has been in a bullish trend in the past few days. Alongside it is Cardano (ADA) following suit in the same direction of the upward movement. ADA has spiked by over 15% in the last 24 hours, following...
Quant (QNT) Records Biggest Whale Transactions In 16 Months
According to a report by Santiment, Quant (QNT) has just recorded its largest amount of whale transactions in 16 months. The on-chain analytics platform noted that 187 QNT transactions were executed today, culminating in a value of over $100,000, the highest the Quant Network has recorded since September 2021. Quant...
MATIC Advances 6.5% In Last 7 Days – Can It Sustain Gains For Another Week?
The year 2022 saw the value of Polygon’s native token MATIC drop by 64%. But the network started this year on a positive note, with the price shooting up 8% according to the charts. However, can MATIC maintain this momentum?. On-Chain Developments To Play A Big Role For MATIC.
AVAX Value Drops By 2% Following Grayscale Removal of Avalanche From Large Cap Fund
In its latest quarterly update, Grayscale announced the rebalancing of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022. As part of the rebalancing, Grayscale sold off a certain amount of its Digital Large Cap Fund and dumped its held tokens, including Avalanche Network token AVAX. AVAX has slipped by 2% following...
Rate That Crypto (RTC) Has Ambitions to Break into The Top 30 Like Litecoin (LTC), and Binance Coin (BNB)
Any crypto project’s growth is possible through connecting potential community members and the project. With the huge interest from investors in the ongoing presales, Rate That Crypto (RTC) must be doing something right. When viewing the Rate That Crypto (RTC) mission statement, you will first notice how clear Rate...
Why HedgeUP (HDUP) Could Outperform All Other Cryptos In 2023: Experts Weigh In
HedgeUp’s fan base is continuously increasing. If you’ve already heard of this project, or have yet to consider it, you may want to know why experts think this project will outperform all other cryptos in 2023. Read on to find out what HedgeUp is up to and why it comes with massive potential.
Beta Dashboard Proves Dash 2 Trade’s Expert Capabilities – 10x Incoming: Find Out Why
Dash 2 Trade presale investors are growing infinitely excited after gaining access to the expertly crafted beta preview of the project’s “Presale” dashboard section. The team released access to the beta preview this week, which caused a flurry of late coming investment into the D2T presale. The...
Shibarium Developers Say Each On-Chain Transaction Will Burn SHIB Tokens
Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects, mainly in the Shiba Inu community; most SHIB community members are eager for the launch as it could be enough of a catalyst to pump their SHIB bags. Latest on the news about the layer two blockchain scaling solution, the developers announced...
Polkadot (DOT) Inks 10% Rally In Last 7 Days, Makes Case As ‘Non-Security’ Asset
Polkadot (DOT) is riding a solid bullish momentum that enabled it to stay in the green for the past 24 hours and maintain significant gains in the last seven days. According to tracking from Coingecko, at the time of writing, DOT is changing hands at $4.69, tallying a weekly hike of 10%.
GolCoin (GOLC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GolCoin (GOLC) on October 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GOLC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Created to be more than just a cryptocurrency, GolCoin (GOLC)...
