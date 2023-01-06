Read full article on original website
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
dcnewsnow.com
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
Fairfax Times
Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students
UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
Virginia Attorney General Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Elite Magnet School
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a two-part investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology (TJ), a prestigious magnet school in Fairfax County frequently recognized as one of the top public high schools in the country. Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights would dig into whether...
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
WTOP
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
Washington, DC named the 'loneliest' city in the US, study says
WASHINGTON — If you are living in Washington, D.C. odds are you or someone you know might be "lonely", according to a new study that deems the nation's capital as the loneliest city in the U.S. The study is based on people living alone across the country. According to...
theriver953.com
Attorney General Miyares Launches Civil Rights Investigation
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County. Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for. unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation...
foxbaltimore.com
Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
districtadministration.com
District CEO Goldson: ‘I’m stepping away from dysfunctional school board’
A dysfunctional school board appears to be a leading factor in Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson’s decision to leave Prince George’s County Public Schools at the end of 2022-23. Goldson, who has worked in the nation’s 20th-largest school district for 32 years, criticized the board of education’s “inability to work together in the best interest of our students” in announcing her resignation this week.
Ex-Lorton inmate turned community leader hosts screening of documentary on infamous prison system
LORTON, Va. — A screening of the documentary "Lorton: Prison of Terror" will be held at Prince George's Community College Saturday evening. Former inmate and At-Large Council Member for Prince George's County Calvin S. Hawkins, II is hosting the screening of the film that reveals what he calls the tortured history of the Lorton prison system.
Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC identified
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries.
fox5dc.com
DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A D.C. man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old man in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened on the evening of December 6 in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights.
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for allegedly misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from...
Prince William County School Board Elects Jennifer Wall as Vice Chairwoman
The Prince William County School Board elected Jennifer T. Wall to a one-year term as the Vice Chairwoman of the Board, effective Jan. 4, 2023. Wall was elected in November of 2019 to represent the Gainesville Magisterial District on the School Board. Wall graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young...
fox5dc.com
Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally
WASHINGTON - Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally. Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic...
WUSA
No, Initiative 82 is not a law yet | VERIFY
Remember Initiative 82? It aims to gradually increase the tipped minimum wage in D.C., and District voters passed it with overwhelming support last November.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vows to probe 'heinous cover-ups' at state schools: 'I'm not going away'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday to break down two key school scandals that have riddled The Old Dominion State.
Woman wielding golf club arrested at Stafford McDonald’s
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a McDonald's at 303 Town Center Boulevard for a report of a disturbance at the restaurant. Witnesses described a hostile woman wielding a golf club threatening staff and acting in a disorderly manner.
fox5dc.com
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
