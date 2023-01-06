ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dcnewsnow.com

Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County

A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students

UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Attorney General Miyares Launches Civil Rights Investigation

Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County. Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for. unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
districtadministration.com

District CEO Goldson: ‘I’m stepping away from dysfunctional school board’

A dysfunctional school board appears to be a leading factor in Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson’s decision to leave Prince George’s County Public Schools at the end of 2022-23. Goldson, who has worked in the nation’s 20th-largest school district for 32 years, criticized the board of education’s “inability to work together in the best interest of our students” in announcing her resignation this week.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC identified

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally

WASHINGTON - Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally. Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

No, Initiative 82 is not a law yet | VERIFY

Remember Initiative 82? It aims to gradually increase the tipped minimum wage in D.C., and District voters passed it with overwhelming support last November.
fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC

